Defense system resists mutations in the covid-19 virus, research indicates

People who have gained immunity — either through vaccination or exposure — against the original strain of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, will also have some protection against the micron variant of the pathogen. That’s because the mutations that led to the emergence of the version are not found in the regions of the microorganism that stimulate a type of cellular immune response, says an international research team coordinated by Johns Hopkins Medicine, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Diseases. Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the USA.

However, the researchers caution that the finding only refers to one type of cell-mediated immunity — the body’s defense against invaders, which does not involve circulating antibodies — and that could be the antibody-related immune response (known as humoral immunity). . The study was published in mBio, the journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

“In January 2021, we found that in people previously infected with the original strain of covid, specific epitopes (portions of a protein that trigger an immune response) of the virus are recognized by immune cells known as CD8 T lymphocytes or killer T lymphocytes. , and that this recognition allows for a cell-mediated attack on covid,” says the study’s lead author Andrew Redd, an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a NIAID team scientist.

Reed says that in their most recent work, he and his team found that these epitopes remained largely untouched by the mutations found in the omicron variant. “Therefore, the CD8 T cell response to the variant should be practically as strong as the initial form of Sars-CoV-2,” he says. Other research groups in the United States and South Africa have shown very similar results for people previously infected or vaccinated against the original strain of coronavirus.

antigens

CD8 T cells are dubbed killer T for their ability to eliminate foreign invaders such as bacteria and viruses. Those used in the recent study were blood samples collected in 2020 from 30 patients who had recovered from mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The convalescent plasma donors had six human leukocyte antigens (cell surface proteins that regulate the immune system and are part of every person’s genetic profile), says Redd, which account for more than 73% of the US population.

“This suggests that a significant portion of Americans who were vaccinated or exposed to the original strain of Sars-CoV-2 may have cytotoxic T cells that can produce an immune response to the micron,” explains the study’s senior author, Aaron Tobian, director of the division of transfusion medicine and professor of pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The blood samples used in this study were collected 26 to 62 days after the donors stopped showing symptoms. This allowed the immune response to the virus to fully mature and produce CD8 T cells primed against it.

Donor samples were sent to ImmunoScape, a biotechnology company in Singapore, for the difficult task of identifying which T cells had responded to the virus. More specifically, the company’s method showed which viral proteins triggered a reaction targeted at T cells — data that could provide valuable insights into the functional properties of these structures.

In the original analysis, blood samples were probed with 408 different Sars-CoV-2 epitopes from the spike protein, the virus capsule, and non-structural proteins within the microorganism. The researchers found that T cells from convalescent donors recognized 52 of the 408 epitopes.

Redd says that in the latest study, researchers examined the 52 previously identified epitopes in the convalescent blood samples to determine whether they were altered by escape mutations — genetic changes that would allow the virus to avoid being susceptible to cell-mediated immunity. “We found only one low-prevalence epitope of the omicron spike protein that had a slight change from its predecessor in the original virus,” says Redd. “Overall, the Omicron variant is known to have over 50 mutational differences between it and the original Sars-CoV-2 strain, but it appears that the virus has not developed the ability to evade T cell recognition.”

Exercises and long covid

Although there is no drug treatment for long-term covid, physical exercise is able to break the vicious cycle of inflammation that can lead to the development of diabetes and depression months after a person recovers from the virus. The condition is described by the US Centers for Disease Control as “a constellation of other debilitating symptoms, including brain fog, muscle pain and fatigue that can last for months after a person recovers from the initial infection” and can strike up to 80% of patients. survivors.

“We know that long-term covid causes depression and that it can raise blood glucose levels to the point where people develop diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition common among people with type 1 diabetes,” said Candida Rebello, a researcher at Pennington Biomedical Research. Center. “Exercise can help. It treats the inflammation that leads to elevated blood glucose and the development and progression of diabetes and clinical depression.”

Rebello points out how to take the protective measure.”You don’t have to run a mile or even walk a mile at a fast pace. Walking slowly is also exercising. Ideally, you would do a 30-minute session of physical activity. If you can just do it. 15 minutes at a time, try to do two sessions of 15 a day. If you can only walk 15 minutes once a day, do this. The important thing is to try. It doesn’t matter where you start. Gradually you get to the recommended level.” Results of the work were published in Exercise and Sports Review.