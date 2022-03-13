DefenseNet – Prosub – PROSUB



DefenseNet Note See Editor’s comment on this page The Editor









Roberto Maltchik



The Globe / Season

12 March 2022







RIO – A little over two weeks ago, the military power of nations was a subject restricted to military circles, the defense industry and specialists in the sector. After the 24th of February, that changed. Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, started the most serious and dangerous war in Europe since Hitler’s defeat, and shed light on each country’s ability to defend itself against external threats. In the case of Brazil, the most desired instrument of deterrence is the nuclear-powered submarine. The problem is that this project faces risks and may founder. The obstacles already existed before. With war, they got bigger.

The Alvaro Alberto Conventional Nuclear Propulsion Submarine (SCPN) is the crown jewel of Prosub, a high-impact, multi-billion-budget program launched in 2008. It also provides for the construction of four conventional submarines. All are the result of a strategic partnership between Brazil and France.

For the Navy, the SCPN is the most important technological project in Brazil today and, when ready, will mean a formidable operational gain in the Atlantic Ocean. Compared to a conventional one, it will be faster, have more autonomy and the ability to remain hidden for long periods in deep water.

SCPN is also synonymous with international prestige. Nuclear submarine is something for few. Today, only the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom), in addition to India, own this technology. These six nations have also made their atomic bombs.

Brazil may be the first country to submit to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) a model of technological safeguards (the protection and inspection mechanism for sensitive components) aimed at a submarine powered by nuclear fuel and conventional weapons, such as high-speed torpedoes. precision, mines and missiles SM 39 Exocet. If it takes too long, however, it will be overtaken by Australia, which recently partnered with the United States and the United Kingdom to have its own nuclear-powered submarine.

issues on the way

To understand the root of the SCPN’s problems, it is first necessary to understand how these six countries see the plans of the Brazilian Navy. In the opinion of active admirals, reserve officers who participated in the program and experts in the sector, Brazil will have enormous difficulties to move forward depending on the strategic interests of these nations. And the SCPN depends on that cooperation, especially with the United States and its military allies.

On May 24, 2021, almost a year before the first bomb exploded in Ukraine, the Navy promoted an event at the Itaguaí Naval Complex (RJ), where the four conventionally propulsion submarines are built. The place was also designed to receive the nuclear-powered submarine. At the event, the then director general of Nuclear and Technological Development, Fleet Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, gave a detailed assessment of the activities. There, the problems faced by the program would already become evident.

The financing of the entire Prosub, although voluminous (it has already received more than R$ 27 billion), suffers from unpredictability. Between 2015 and 2021, resources for the program fell short of planned. Until the middle of last year, the nuclear submarine had received investments in the order of R$ 810 million. This year, the pressed steel sheets for the hull were contracted and should be delivered by December.

This cash flow does not compromise the success of conventional submarines. There are delays, especially due to adaptations to the lengthening of the original hull, which were carried out at the request of the Navy. But the Force’s goal is to deliver the fourth and final unit, the Angostura submarine, in February 2025.

However, in the case of the nuclear submarine, the instability of resources is combined with the technological challenge of developing a reactor that fits perfectly — and safely — inside the vessel, subjected to high pressure and all kinds of turbulence. And Brazilian industry, as Admiral Olsen revealed at the time, is unable to provide these critical technologies.

— Access to sensitive technologies is crucial, as our defense industrial base is still in its infancy. It turns out that I don’t have suppliers in Brazil that meet the nuclear requirements — explained the admiral during his presentation at the Itaguaí Complex, in which he regretted the lack of commitment of the academy in applied research in the sector.

The Navy has already developed the nuclear energy production cycle that, since 1985, has allowed the Angra 1 plant to operate. However, it lacks the capacity to develop components that allow this same reactor (called PWR) to operate with total safety in the necessary dimensions and characteristics and, later, to integrate it with the other structures of the submarine.

These gaps threaten the entire project, including the essential stage of reproducing on land the conditions that will be encountered at sea by the atomic reactor and its components. This reproduction will take place at the Laboratory of Nucleoelectric Generation (Labgene), in Iperó (SP), which is a full-size model of the SCPN.

The laboratory is advancing, but at a slower pace than desired. Its highly complex preparation would be about seven years behind schedule, according to an official linked to the program. Labgene is expected to work like a reactor operating inside the submarine by the end of 2024 — the SCPN is scheduled for 2034. For that to happen, you have to go to the market, which was already closed.

— My biggest concern concerns access to sensitive technologies. And the United States interferes not only with those orders from American companies, but from other countries,” said Olsen in May of last year.

Putin effect

Since February, the potential damage caused by the war has been added up. The account is not simple and the additional obstacles go beyond the apparent wear and tear caused by President Jair Bolsonaro’s “solidarity” with Russia, borrowed days before the invasion of Ukraine, on a visit to Moscow. Military and civilians alike agree that the world has become an aversion to all issues related to nuclear production capability.





Eugênio Diniz, professor at PUC-MG, from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in London, former president of the Brazilian Association of International Relations (Abri) and reviewer of the Nonproliferation Review, points out important obstacles.

— It is possible that the environment has become particularly difficult for all issues involving the production capacity and use of nuclear material, which may imply greater difficulty or even the impossibility of obtaining critical parts and components for the submarine, and, naturally, also licenses for its production in Brazil. By itself, this may have already been a severe blow to the continuity of the nuclear submarine program — evaluates Diniz.

government inattention

But does this mean that the Brazilian nuclear-powered submarine program is mortally wounded? In his presentation last year, Admiral Olsen said that you have to “do your homework”. Defense specialist and editor of the DefesaNet website, Nelson Düring, assesses that there is a lack of understanding, at all levels of government, about the critical stage of the project:

— The primary objective is to achieve national unity. It is not just military or technological. It is a project of projection and national sovereignty.

In the last three weeks, the Navy was contacted to comment on the matter. The report sent a questionnaire about technical and political aspects regarding the program, but Força preferred not to comment on the matter. The American embassy in Brasília was also contacted and did not comment.

Related Matters

Access the banners and also the tags that record the entire evolution of the Submarine Development Program – PROSUB