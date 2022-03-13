Difficulty having lightness in life made Tania Khalil take care of mental health – 03/11/2022

During the 14th episode of the second season of Connection VivaBem, actress and psychologist Tania Khalil says that she started to take care of her mental health more after realizing the excess of work and how she could no longer get the lightness needed to play with her young daughters.

“When I started to sit down to play — this was a very strong milestone — I couldn’t play. I couldn’t be there, my head was always in a million places trying to solve it, because, at the same time, I was doing a soap opera in Rio , there were both of them in São Paulo, so in addition to taking the air shuttle, I had to be there as a mother. I couldn’t play.”

Living in a high level of stress, Tania remembers the effects it had on her body: she suffered from insomnia, slept about four hours and was losing weight.

“A lot of things were pointing out to me that that way of working in search of something I’ve always loved, — which is my profession — something was disconnected. I think I was living the character more than my life and then it started to get heavy, I saw that I had to review.”

She continues: “My profession started to swallow my life, I allowed it. So we get lost. Why am I doing this anyway?”.

When looking at her daughters growing up and time passing, Tania realized that she only worked and that she needed to reinvent herself, expand the aspects of looking at herself, and see projects only as projects and not as everything in life.

She tested several meditations before including one in her daily routine. “I think this was a call, I started doing transcendental meditation, very straight, 20 minutes, twice a day, to see if space could arise in another way inside me than what I already knew mentally, which was not being effective—that way I already had of a lot of study, but it wasn’t being a resource for me anymore.”

In a way, the issue of mental health has always been present in the actress’ life. The daughter of a psychologist, Tania reveals that her mother had an approach that encouraged questioning. She gives the example of when she hurt her knee and how her mother encouraged her: “Your knee hurts, talk, what does he want to tell you, is there something besides your knee?”.

“I feel that I grew up embedded in this questioning. Is it just that? Why am I feeling this? How do I deal with it, what are the ways out? It was a proposal I always had at home to ask myself, to question myself if that’s all”, she says, remembering that she replied to her mother: “It’s just my knee hurting”.

Also graduated in psychology, Tania says that being able to live life creatively and with lightness is something that is part of the background of her existence.

