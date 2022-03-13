Discover how it acts on your body and how to prepare

In addition to helping with the diet for those who want to lose weight, this detox juice also brings many health benefits and eliminates toxins that are harmful to the body. Therefore, it is worth adding this drink to your routine, regardless of weight. Knowing this, we brought here the method of preparation of this pineapple detox juice, along with all the benefits it brings to your body. Keep reading!

pineapple detox juice

This pineapple detox is rich in vitamins A, C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, manganese, magnesium and potassium. The juice has antioxidant and diuretic properties, which help eliminate excess body fluid. In addition, its preparation is very easy and takes less than 5 minutes to prepare. Check out its preparation and ingredients now!

Ingredients:

One and a half cups of water

One cup of sliced ​​pineapple (250g)

a cucumber

One lemon

12 dates

The method of preparation is very simple, just add all the ingredients in the blender and hit with plenty of ice until you reach the desired texture. In addition, it is good to remember that these preparations have no meal value and that it is necessary to consult a nutritionist to ensure that you reach your goals in a healthy way.

Versatility and Tips:

Detox is a very versatile juice option that can be made in many ways, daring in flavors and combinations. For example, a good version of this recipe is with pineapple and coconut water. In this option, you just replace the filtered water with coconut water and that’s it! You have a nutritious, delicious drink that works as a natural isotonic.

Finally, you can also add orange fruits, which are rich in vitamin C and help boost immunity. In addition, it also has antioxidants to prevent cancer and problems related to the cardiovascular system. That is, dare and abuse the combinations of your detox and, if you want, add a little honey to your recipe, to make it a little sweeter without giving up the healthy.