Discover the best hacks to turn off your mind and sleep

Do you lie in bed to sleep, but sleep just won’t come? Know that this is not such a rare situation. Millions of people in Brazil live daily with insomnia or with some difficulty falling asleep. Therefore, below we teach some efficient techniques that help the mind to turn off and the body to rest at night.

1 – Focused concentration helps

One of the things that keeps the mind agitated is precisely the high flow of thoughts before bed. The time to rest should be adequate to clear your head and simply slow down. However, in the face of so much information, technology and stimuli, it is not easy for the head to turn off. Therefore, a valuable tip is to focus your thoughts on something specific.

You can simply admire a beautiful picture on the wall, paying attention to its details, without wasting time understanding concepts. Another good option is to start practicing medication a few minutes before bedtime. This will help clear your head and fall asleep faster.

2 – Opening your eyes makes it easier

It may seem like a lie, but the truth is that trying to keep your eyes open is an effective tactic against insomnia. The process helps even more when the cause of the difficulty sleeping is anxiety. The longer you have your eyes closed without sleeping, the longer it will take you to fall asleep. If that doesn’t work, get up, do something quick, and come back to try again.

3 – Improve your environment

Sleeping without feeling comfortable is not something that easy to achieve. Therefore, it is worth investing to make the environment more cozy and welcoming. Adjust the lighting level, sounds, colors, everything. Make your bedroom a place to relax.

4 – Have a cup of tea

Drinking chamomile tea, for example, has been proven to help you fall asleep. In fact, almost any hot drink (other than coffee, of course) can help. Do this 30 minutes before going to bed every day.