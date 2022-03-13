Do you know how to identify symptoms of food allergy? Check out what they are

There are several types of allergies to a multitude of substances. For example, people can be allergic to drugs like dipyrone and acetaminophen, not to mention food allergies. In this case, it is necessary to identify which foods trigger this inadequate immune reaction and use medications to avoid it. However, it may take a while for the person to detect that there is indeed an allergy in their body, and that is why we have separated some signs and food allergy symptoms.

Most common food allergy symptoms

The most common symptoms of food allergy are concentrated in the respiratory region. That is, it is common to find people who experience breathing difficulties, wheezing, blockage of the airways and tingling in the mouth, especially near the entrance of the throat, after eating some foods.

Some of the foods that most cause allergies are pineapple, shrimp, chestnuts and fish in general. So, if you have these symptoms after eating any of these foods, it may be time to seek medical help to do a specific exam and measure whether or not you have an allergy in your body.

After all, many people don’t even realize they have certain allergies before an allergic reaction actually occurs. So, after seeing a specialist doctor, you can think of ways to circumvent the problem with the use of medication, or avoiding allergenic foods in meals.

severe symptoms

The most serious symptoms are related to serious episodes of abrupt and intense breathing interruption. There are even cases in which the person can still lose consciousness, faint, have an increase in pulse, in addition to an accelerated heart rate. On such occasions, the use of antiallergic is essential to save the patient’s life. However, if there is no medication available at this time, it is best to call the health system.