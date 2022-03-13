Do you want to be healthy and adhere to veganism? There is a variety of foods. Fad diets change day by day, but that doesn’t mean you have an excuse to meet your body’s nutritional needs.

This mineral, which is especially important for post-menopausal women, is essential for maintaining bone density levels and, contrary to what you might think, it is not only present in milk and dairy products.



There are numerous foods rich in calcium that can be an excellent choice if you are lactose intolerant, allergic or if you don’t consume dairy products out of personal preference.

See the list below:

vegetable drinks

Alternative plant drinks to cow’s milk, such as soy, oat or almond, are enriched with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent source of non-dairy calcium.

green vegetables

You can’t go wrong with vegetables, right? Green options like kale, brussels sprouts, spinach, Swiss chard, turnip greens and broccoli are excellent sources of calcium.

Bean

Beans are highly nutritious and one of the richest sources of calcium, especially white beans, kidney beans, cowpeas and cannellini beans.



lentils

Like beans, lentils are also an excellent option to balance calcium levels, as well as being very versatile and can be used in various dishes.

seeds

It is not because they are small that they should be forgotten! Sesame and chia seeds, for example, are rich in calcium and can be used in soups, salads or desserts.

Fish

Shrimp, salmon or sardines are very nutritious and calcium-rich options that you can include in your diet for an extra calcium boost.

tofu

Soy is naturally rich in calcium, so tofu is too. With various textures and densities, tofu also offers different levels of calcium.

Dry fruits

Include calcium-rich foods in your snacks, not just your main meals. Almonds, walnuts or hazelnuts are the most nutritious options.

Fruit

Figs, in addition to being delicious, are very rich in calcium. Oranges and rhubarb are also a great option if you are lactose intolerant, allergic or if you prefer not to consume dairy.

