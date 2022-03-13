Eating on the street or at home: benefits and disadvantages for heart health – 03/13/2022

Are you the type who likes to try new flavors and don’t miss an opportunity to dine in restaurants? Or are you one of those people who won’t trade a homemade meal for anything? In addition to the weight in your pocket, the choice can have a lot of influence on health, including cardiovascular.

Study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2017, suggests that people who cook more often instead of going out to eat generally have a healthier diet. Research also points out that restaurant meals typically contain higher amounts of sodium, saturated and total fat and calories than those made at home.

The fact is that we cannot generalize. Bear in mind that both options have their pros and cons. If, on the one hand, going out to eat expands our possibilities and brings more variety, on the other hand, preparing our own meal allows us to make choices in line with the body’s needs, especially for those who must be more careful with their diet, such as hypertensive, diabetic patients. and people with high cholesterol.

On the street: more variety on the menu and less control over preparation

Having the possibility to eat every day in a different place is not for everyone, we know. However, those who work outside the home often have no choice. In these cases it is essential to pay attention to some important points. The first is in relation to the quality of what goes into the dish.

In most cases, calories, fat and carbohydrates take up more space than recommended — and necessary — nutrients in the quest for flavor. Another concerns quantity. Generally speaking, restaurants serve portions two to three times what we should eat at each meal — and larger portions also mean more calories.

The alert, especially in this regard, is particularly in charge of establishments with a ready-to-eat meal or those where a fixed amount is charged, however, it is allowed to eat at will. As many do not pay attention to the proper portion size, the tendency is that they overeat.

Also, in a restaurant it is not possible to have control over the way in which the items are prepared. Often dishes have extra ingredients in order to bring more flavor, however, they are less favorable to health, such as fried foods, foods with excess saturated and trans fats, sugars, sodium and refined grains.

Thus, eating out without being careful about what goes into your plate can lead to weight gain and an increased chance of worsening or developing cardiovascular disease and heart risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, an additional meal eaten outside the home every week can add about two pounds more per year.

So should I avoid eating out?

Image: Getty Images

The answer is no! The important thing is to pay attention to ensure that the body has healthy meals that bring together the necessary nutrients. For those who live alone, for example, cooking every day and maintaining a good variety on the menu can be a challenge. The fact that having the option of going to restaurants helps.

Some recommendations and points to consider: In the case of prepared dishes or restaurants with giant portions, try to share the meal. If you’re alone, ask yourself if you need it all. We should always consider taking what’s left. It’s not cool to waste or eat until you’re sick.

In establishments by the kilo, check the options before you go out filling your plate with everything you see in front of you. Make combinations and reserve a lot of space for salads and vegetables.

When there is a menu, try to vary and include healthy options. Also consider how the food is prepared: whether it is served raw, fried, baked, grilled, boiled, etc. Try to limit stir-fries, gratins, butter and high-fat sauces. Beware of meal “extras” such as cocktails, appetizers, and breads. They are often a source of extra calories, fat and sodium.

Make beneficial substitutions, such as swapping French fries for baked or boiled vegetables and rice or pasta for their wholegrain versions. avoid fast food day to day. Does that mean it’s all forbidden? No! Just try to balance and set aside specific days to eat higher calorie and/or fatty dishes.

At home: possibility of special care

On the other hand, when you buy and prepare the ingredients yourself, you have complete control over what is going on your plate. Making your own meal means choosing portion sizes, the best combinations and preparation methods. At home, you control how much salt is being used, what fat you cook with, and the quality of the product you buy.

In the long run, preparing meals at home can also help save money: a group of basic ingredients often comes at a lower price than a single dish at a restaurant. In addition, cooking is therapy for some people and allows a connection with family or those who share these moments – another factor that interferes with heart health.

Some recommendations and points to consider: We know, however, that reality is not always like this. Rushing, stress, responsibilities, tasks… there are a number of factors that get in the way of this “ideal” planning.

In the search for a quick and practical preparation, a trap is the industrialized products that look healthy. Many of these ready-to-eat or semi-ready products have excess sugar, salt and concentrate extra fat. Apart from the ultra-processed ones, which also have dyes, artificial flavors, stabilizers and preservatives.

One more trap: if you eat salad, but season it with industrialized sauces, know that you may be compromising the entire nutritional value of the dish. Try to make the sauce or seasoning, as well as homemade broths for cooking.

Canned vegetables are another example. They may seem like good options for those who don’t have time to go to the fair, but some are full of preservatives and sodium. Paying attention to labels when shopping is essential to make the best choices.

Look for lean protein sources. A chicken can be an ally, but only when it’s prepared correctly. Keeping the skin and making the food fried will be synonymous with weight gain and high cholesterol. Therefore, invest in baked, boiled and grilled preparations as an alternative to frying.

Finally, when serving yourself, try not to fill your plate. If you plan on repeating, wait a few minutes before returning to the pots — which should be on the stove, not the table. Sometimes it takes a while for us to feel full.

Avoid distractions when eating, such as TVs on. This makes us eat faster and without paying attention to chewing and what we ingest. Pay attention to the dishes you use: the larger the plate, the greater the space and the possibility of excesses.

Are frozen foods a good option?

Image: iStock

As well as canned and semi-prepared foods, despite being quick, practical and even tasty, frozen foods can be loaded with preservatives and sodium and, if consumed regularly, are harmful to heart health. Once again, the tip is to read the labels, in addition to being aware of the correct way of storage and preparation, in the case of freezing food made at home.

In the face of vegetables, fruits and veggies, recent research points out that many frozen ones have a longer shelf life than fresh forms and a similar or higher nutrient content, so they are good choices.

However, it is necessary to respect the expiration date and prevent them from being stored for a long time so that they do not lose nutritional values. To freeze, it is important to observe the needs of each type of food. Frozen food is an alternative, but it shouldn’t replace a fresh meal every day.

Among the challenges to maintain a healthy diet, we cannot forget to mention the expansion and variety of quick ways of eating, such as delivery and the sale of ready-to-eat foods, trends that have gained more strength with the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, we have a universe of possibilities on our cell phones when we think about ordering a meal. It is difficult —for the vast majority— to resist temptations, thinking only of health.

Balance and attention to what goes on the plate

Surveys show that the amount of food served in restaurants and even indoors has increased over the years. However, calculating the portion of food and circumventing exaggerations, regardless of location, is increasingly important. Heart diseases still remain among the main causes of death in Brazil and one of the factors that most contribute to the problem is an unbalanced diet.

In 2018, in a study published in the journal British Medical Journal, scientists weighed and quantified the calories of meals served at popular restaurants in Brazil, China, Finland, Ghana and India. The survey showed that 94% of a la carte meals concentrated more than 600 calories. Of the Brazilian dishes, some exceeded 1,600 calories, and, on average, 2,000 calories are indicated for a healthy adult over a whole day.

Regarding the amount and calories worth one more caveat. Just because the food is healthy doesn’t mean it can be eaten indiscriminately. Sometimes the excess comes from there. In exaggerated portions, they are also capable of leading to greater energy consumption, that is, contributing to weight gain.

So avoid overeating. We need balance and food diversity: variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and cereals, good sources of protein and fat (which should not be eliminated from the diet, but chosen carefully).

Always prefer the most natural and least industrialized items. Taking care of food is essential. A healthy diet is one of the most powerful tools for preventing cardiovascular disease and risk factors for complications that affect the heart.