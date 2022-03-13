Elden Ring: fan created an iOS app to help track missions

a fan of Elden Ring developed an application for systems iOS (iPhone), with the objective of accompanying the search of the game, in order to break one of the biggest barriers of the same in terms of accessibility. In fact, it is not easy to remember all the objectives to be pursued in Elden Ring, as they are many and spread across the huge map.

The app is called Shattered Ring and was created by Dachary Carey. It costs $2.99 ​​and seems to be doing well, as it takes first place in the “Entertainment” category. Evidently, many feel the need to have some help to face the demanding title of FromSoftware.

The official Shattered Ring website describes the app as “the Elden Ring task tracker you didn’t know you needed“. In practical terms, the software takes care of tracking the location of the most important NPCs, the most relevant places and the missions to be carried out.

So take notes by hand and live the technology that comes to our rescue. Shattered Ring also allows you to track multiple games at the same time and can be used with other RPGs.

In an interview with VGC, Carey stated that he is not a programmer, but that he wanted to solve what he considers a major accessibility issue, especially for a player who is not as experienced as he is. In fact, those who don’t have good memory will find your app essential.

