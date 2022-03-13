Elderly Ukrainian couple evict Russian soldiers from home

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Elderly Ukrainian couple evict Russian soldiers from home 9 Views

Elderly Ukrainian couple expel Russian soldiers from home. Security camera photo showing a scene of the place, where a gentleman talks to three soldiers.
Soldiers left the scene after talking to the couple. Photo: Disclosure

A video circulating on social media shows an elderly Ukrainian couple evicting Russian soldiers from their backyard. The three soldiers were at the property, which is in the village of Voznesensk, in Ukraine’s Mykolayiv Oblast province. The episode took place on Wednesday (9).

The footage was captured by a security camera and shows soldiers breaking through a gate and entering the site. Soon after, the couple appears and asks the military to leave the place. One of them even fired into the air to scare the elderly, who continued the argument.

Watch the video:

Read more:

1 – Deputies from the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, used an armed group to divert amendments, says PF

2 – Injury and defamation: Justice accepts criminal complaint from Tabata against Sérgio Camargo

3 – Mamãe Falei and MBL leader may have committed the crime of evasion of currency

Russian soldiers left the scene after the couple spoke

After a few minutes of conversation, the soldiers left the place, alongside the elderly. The province where the episode took place is close to the port of Odessa, one of Russia’s biggest strategic targets in the war against Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s National News Agency, several air strikes have already been carried out on the site, although the territory still remains under Ukrainian power. So far, the most recent United Nations (UN) report, released on Thursday (10), reported that 549 civilians have been killed and 957 wounded since the start of the war on February 24.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Billionaire’s son dies after being hit by boat propeller

Juan Carlos and Andrea’s wedding was scheduled for November 2022 (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) A fishing competition …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved