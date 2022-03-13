Elderly Ukrainian couple evict Russian soldiers from home

A video circulating on social media shows an elderly Ukrainian couple evicting Russian soldiers from their backyard. The three soldiers were at the property, which is in the village of Voznesensk, in Ukraine’s Mykolayiv Oblast province. The episode took place on Wednesday (9).

The footage was captured by a security camera and shows soldiers breaking through a gate and entering the site. Soon after, the couple appears and asks the military to leave the place. One of them even fired into the air to scare the elderly, who continued the argument.

Watch the video:

Russian soldiers left the scene after the couple spoke

After a few minutes of conversation, the soldiers left the place, alongside the elderly. The province where the episode took place is close to the port of Odessa, one of Russia’s biggest strategic targets in the war against Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s National News Agency, several air strikes have already been carried out on the site, although the territory still remains under Ukrainian power. So far, the most recent United Nations (UN) report, released on Thursday (10), reported that 549 civilians have been killed and 957 wounded since the start of the war on February 24.

