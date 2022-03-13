Eruption on Sun triggers geomagnetic storm warning

A C-type solar flare erupted from an area west of sunspot AR 2962 between Thursday and yesterday, producing a full halo coronal mass ejection (CME). As a result, a G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for this weekend and is expected to be stronger this Sunday and continue through Monday.

The large solar flare was captured in images from the STEREO (Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory) solar observation mission. These are two nearly identical spacecraft launched in 2006 into orbits around the Sun. This allowed stereoscopic images of the Sun and solar phenomena, such as coronal mass ejections like the one moving through the solar system this weekend.

Typically, Class C eruptions are not considered strong. The most feared are class X. However, the eruption was unusually long and lasted almost 12 hours, allowing it to pump a lot of energy from the Sun into the coronal mass ejection that is currently spreading across the solar system. The event started around 3 pm (Brasilia) on March 10 and ended after 2 am (Brasilia) on March 11, so it lasted about 11 hours.

The arrival of this coronal mass ejection will coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the Quebec geomagnetic storm in March 1989, which resulted in power outages in Canada, as well as the viewing of aurora borealis at lower-than-normal latitudes. The 1989 event is one of the best known in solar time research for the impact it had on Earth.

The effects of the explosion on the Sun

NOAA’s Space Prediction Center has warned that this weekend’s geomagnetic storm could produce electrical grid fluctuations at higher latitudes on the planet with voltage alarms. Irregularities can occur in the orientation of satellites, as happened recently with the Starlinks.

High-frequency radio propagation may disappear at higher latitudes, and aurora borealis may be seen as far south in the United States as New York to Wisconsin and Washington state.

Auroras may appear further south in Europe as well. They arise when atoms in Earth’s high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun, creating breathtaking colors of green with a hint of pink, red and violet. They are most often seen in winter, when the nights are cold, long and dark. The expectation is that it will appear in Scotland and the North of England.

The Met Office, the UK weather service reported that ‘satellite images show a coronal mass ejection leaving the Sun on Thursday, which could produce minor/moderate geomagnetic storms on 13 or 14 March, with possible aurora sightings for Scotland and the North of England”.

In a statement on the spacetime section of its website, the Met Office added that “the ejection has been analyzed and is expected to have an Earth-directed component, expected to arrive between the 13th and 14th.”

A solar or geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere, the area around the planet, and is caused by solar flares that release a lot of energy. Although the Sun provides life, it also ‘sneezes’ frequently, ejecting billions of tons of hot plasma into space in colossal bubbles of plasma and bursts of powerful electromagnetic radiation such as X-rays, gamma rays and streams of highly energetic particles.