European capitals have protests against the war in Ukraine | National Journal

This Saturday (12), there were protests against the war in Ukraine in several European capitals, as well as new calls from leaders to try to end the conflict.

Another day of diplomatic attempts to no avail.

In Saturday’s phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, there was no progress.

The Kremlin leader has given no sign that he wants to stop the war. In 90 minutes of dialogue, Scholz and Macron demanded a immediate truce in Ukraine. And the beginning of a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Putin accused Ukrainian forces of human rights violations, without providing evidence. And he called on the leaders of France and Germany to exert their influence over local authorities to put an end to this.

Moscow made yet another threat. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency, said supplies to the international space station could be disrupted because of sanctions. This would compromise the functioning of the structure.

The Russians who occupied the nuclear power plant in zaporizhzhiathe largest in Europe, announced to Ukrainian officials that the power plant no longer belongs to Ukraine. And that it will now have to operate under the control of Moscow, which has already sent engineers there.

A yacht worth 530 million euros is attracting attention in the port of Trieste, Italy. The vessel belongs to Russian oligarch Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, and was confiscated as part of measures taken against Russian tycoons.included in the sanctions adopted by the European Union.

In this Saturday, there were protests against the war in several European cities. In Florence, Italy, 20,000 people watched a speech by the President of Ukraine.

On the big screen, direct from Kiev, Zelensky asked that the number 79 not be forgotten. That’s the number of children killed by the bombs so far.

The church bells of Santa Croce also wanted to inform the number of days of this war. And they played 17 strokes.

Zelensky called the invasion cynical and cruel. He said that the war is also against the western way of life. And that the Russian armed forces bomb clinics, churches and squares.

In Germany, Holland and England, many protesters also took to the streets. In a social network, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the little victims of war.

“Think of the children, who are deprived of the hope of a dignified life,” Francis wrote. “Dead children, wounded, orphans. Children whose toys are the rubble of war… In the name of God, stop!”