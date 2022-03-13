Extreme Wealth: In Chile, the ultra-rich have the greatest wealth in Latin America

Cecilia Barria

BBC News World

12 March 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Large fortunes and low-income population coexist in Santiago, capital of Chile

Chile was the Latin American country that concentrated the highest level of wealth among its ultra-rich in 2021, in relation to the size of its economy.

The combined wealth of the richest Chileans was equivalent to 16.1% of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), as calculated by ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean), using data published in the magazine Forbes.

These calculations only consider the so-called “billionaires”, that is, those who have a net worth of at least US$ 1 billion.

Worldwide, there are 2,755 people who belong to this category, in a list led by Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, with US$ 177 billion), followed by Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla) and Bernard Arnault (CEO of LVMH, a company luxury goods including the Louis Vuitton brand).

Latin America has 104 ultra-rich people, nine of whom are Chilean, according to the American magazine Forbes. Are they:

Iris Fontbona and the Luksic family: $23.3 billion

Julio Ponce Lerou: $4.1 billion

Horst Paulmann and family: $3.3 billion

Sebastián Piñera and family: $2.9 billion

Jean Salata*: $2.4 billion

Roberto Angelini: $2 billion

Alvaro Saeih: $1.8 billion

Patricia Angelini: $1.6 billion

Luis Enrique Yarur: $1.3 billion

(*Lives and works in Hong Kong since 1989).

Credit, Dan Kitwood photo caption, Sebastián Piñera, president until March 11, is one of Chile’s “ultrarich”

In which sectors are the richest

According to the list of Forbes of Chile’s billionaires, their fortunes are mainly concentrated in the finance, mining, forestry and retail sectors.

Finance: Sebastián Piñera, Alvaro Saieh, Luis Enrique Yarur

Mining: Iris Fontbona and Julio Ponce Lerou

Mining and forestry: Roberto Angelini, Patricia Angelini

Retail: Horst Paulmann

The concentration of wealth in these families is a reflection of the inequality existing in Chilean society.

According to the 2022 World Inequality Report, the richest 1% in Chile concentrates 49.6% of all the country’s wealth, while in Brazil the richest 1% hold 48.9%, in Mexico 46.9%, and in the United States 34.9%.

Why is wealth so concentrated in Chile?

Historians generally associate the origin of the Chilean social abyss with the times of Spanish colonization, when most of the land was divided between Spaniards and their descendants.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Fontbona family, which includes businessman Jean-Paul Luksic, is one of the richest in Chile.

At that time, the large farm emerged, which based the structure of society, divided between employers, employees, tenants and manual workers.

Based on this agrarian inequality, the concentration of wealth expanded to other economic sectors that exploit natural resources, such as mining, which made Chile the largest copper exporter in the world.

In more recent history, the social abyss expanded in the 1970s and 1980s, during the regime of General Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006), with the creation of an economic model with little regulation that allowed the emergence of large family fortunes.

According to economist Osvaldo Larrañaga, in the book There Dequality Larticle of la Hhistory of chile (Inequality throughout Chile’s History), the chasm widened with Pinochet through mechanisms such as “the privatization of public companies, which become the property of a small number of economic groups, the suppression and repression of unions and the conversion of the benefactor State into one of residual character”, among other measures.

Something similar happened during the Brazilian military dictatorship, for example. Studies indicate that social inequality tends to increase during non-democratic regimes.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, During the government of Augusto Pinochet, the concentration of income was accentuated

In the group of the ultra-rich in Chile today, the case of Julio Ponce Lerou is emblematic. Former son-in-law of Pinochet, he became the largest shareholder of the company SQM (Soquimich), one of the largest producers of fertilizers, iodine and lithium in the world, after its privatization.

With the return of democracy to the country in 1990, poverty and income inequality decreased, but wealth remained concentrated at the tip of the pyramid – one of the main reasons for the protests that started in the country in October 2019.

In this way, the issue of social inequality has become a fundamental part of the electoral campaign debate for the 2021 presidential elections, won by the 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric.

What is the “Super Rich Tax”

Last Friday (11/3), Boric took office as the new president of Chile. He intends to implement an ambitious government program that includes measures such as eliminating the current pension system, transforming the health system and increasing taxes, creating a welfare state.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Poverty in Chile is visible in several cities, such as Valparaíso

This “transformative” agenda, which will require greater tax revenue, will face a series of obstacles, such as a lack of majority in Congress, a limited budget and low economic growth, according to projections for 2022.

To finance his plans, Boric proposed a tax reform “with gradual and fiscal responsibility”, which aims to raise 5% of GDP during his term.

The reform considers changes to the income tax for large companies, reduced exemptions, green (environmental) taxes, royalty collection from large mining companies, measures against tax evasion and evasion, and a wealth tax.

The latter, known as the “super-rich tax”, would be levied on about 0.1% of the Chilean population.

A blow against investment?

The tax reform proposal was the target of harsh criticism. Opponents of the idea say that in other parts of the world it has failed to raise significant amounts of funds.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Participants in the protests that started in 2019 demanded better income distribution

“The most famous case is that of France, where millionaires went to live in Belgium. Then it was eliminated, because it ended up being useless,” economist Bernardo Fontaine tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

In many of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, the proposal “has been withdrawn”, adds the expert.

Another of the most frequently cited arguments against the initiative is that it will discourage investment and, as a result, harm economic growth.

Why create a wealth tax?

In most countries, each person’s income, not wealth, is taxed. The latter includes, in addition to income, financial assets, properties, land, yachts or any asset that forms part of the estate.

“In countries like Chile, Brazil and Mexico, we have seen that inequality in income from work has been reduced, but if we add capital income, inequality remains more constant”, explains Ignacio Flores, coordinator for Latin America from the World Inequality Database at the Paris School of Economics, France, and a researcher at New York University, in the United States.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Gabriel Boric intends to increase taxes on the richest part of society

In financial markets, “the more money you have, the faster it reproduces”, a phenomenon that makes it very difficult for people to move towards the top of the pyramid.

“In Chile, social mobility is very low”, says Flores, especially to reach the richest 10% of the population.

little competition

In Chile and Latin America there are higher levels of wealth concentration because in some sectors there are very few companies, says Luis Felipe López-Calva, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

“Wealth concerns us when it comes from the lack of competition, not when it is productive wealth that generates well-being for a country”, he adds, in conversation with BBC News Mundo.

Prior to the upcoming discussion in Chile about how to apply a wealth tax, experts have been debating the best way to tax these resources.

Some claim that the most effective is to create a property tax, as it is very complex to identify where funds are invested in international financial markets. Others consider it feasible to introduce a tax that also includes capital flows.

“Much of the wealth is financial,” Pablo Gutiérrez, a researcher at the University of British Columbia in Canada, tells BBC News Mundo.

Faced with the argument that a wealth tax would provoke an outflow of capital towards other countries, where investors can obtain better returns, the economist says that people with high wealth prefer a stable country, instead of taking the risk of seeking return in nations with tax advantages but low ratings in risk assessments.

“With a wealth tax, you are controlling social discontent a little bit,” argues Gutierrez. “While it is true that entrepreneurs will have a lower return, in the medium term there will be greater social stability, and their businesses will be able to grow.”

“Nobody likes tax collection. Nobody. But if it’s done gradually and with consensus, ensuring greater social stability, they won’t leave the country.”

