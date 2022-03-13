Extreme Wealth: In Chile, the ultra-rich have the greatest wealth in Latin America

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Santiago, Chile

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Large fortunes and low-income population coexist in Santiago, capital of Chile

Chile was the Latin American country that concentrated the highest level of wealth among its ultra-rich in 2021, in relation to the size of its economy.

The combined wealth of the richest Chileans was equivalent to 16.1% of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), as calculated by ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean), using data published in the magazine Forbes.

These calculations only consider the so-called “billionaires”, that is, those who have a net worth of at least US$ 1 billion.

Worldwide, there are 2,755 people who belong to this category, in a list led by Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, with US$ 177 billion), followed by Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla) and Bernard Arnault (CEO of LVMH, a company luxury goods including the Louis Vuitton brand).

