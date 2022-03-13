fan uses bananas instead of control and beats boss

“Super Louis”, famous customizer of controls on social networks, decided to test his creations in Elden Ring. He replaced the DualSense with bananas by playing the RPG on the PS5 and achieved the feat of defeating Godrick, one of the Midlands bosses.

Basically, “Louis” adapted the sensors to identify the pressures on the fruit as commands. In this way, he organized them to have fun in FromSoftware’s work in a more challenging way. Watch:

THE BANANA CONTROLLER WORKS 🍌 AND WE BEAT GODRICK WITH THEM LETS GO #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/ZOjzYb8Sgo — Tarnished Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) March 8, 2022

Banana control works and we defeat Godrick with it!

To prove the feat, he showed in real time how he was controlling the Tainted Elden Ring with bananas while dealing with the boss. In one of his videos, he even explained how he configured each of the fruits to be attached to the directional pads and buttons.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, he also adapted the commands from Final Fantasy VII Remake into a replica of Cloud’s sword, the game’s protagonist. At the time it was still a prototype, but it also ended up drawing the attention of fans of the game.

