find out which foods make the problem worse

Gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach walls that compromises the quality of life for many people. The problem can arise as a result of emotional issues, poor diet, genetics, medication use and other reasons. However, for those who suffer from gastritis, there are foods that greatly worsen the condition.

What is gastritis and what are the symptoms

In general, gastritis can present as sporadic episodes after some overeating. It can also become a chronic, lifelong problem.

Its symptoms range from mild burning in the stomach to terrible abdominal pain, anemia and weight loss. However, the latter situations are rarer and affect individuals who have a severe disease.

What happens is that the walls of the stomach become inflamed. This may be related to the excess acidity present in the gastric juice, in addition to the prevalence of a certain bacteria common to humans. If this microorganism proliferates excessively, the tissue that covers the organ will be compromised.

What foods make gastritis worse?

Gastritis sufferers know all too well that an acute attack can look a lot like signs of heart trouble. After all, abdominal pain is intense and can radiate to the back, arms and chest. Not knowing what to do, the patient seeks hospital help, where he is medicated and has to live with the situation.

At this time, it is best to restructure the diet and avoid some foods that significantly worsen gastritis; such as:

Coffee and tea;

Alcohol;

Carbonated drinks such as soft drinks;

Spicy food;

Fried food;

Canned foods;

High-fat foods (whole dairy or cuts of meat)

Acidic foods such as tomatoes or citrus fruits

Chocolate;

Fruit juice.

All these foods are contraindicated for people suffering from gastritis. However, a nutrition professional should guide the patient’s diet in order to keep it nutritious and harmless to the stomach.