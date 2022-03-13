For Russians from Ukraine, their country of origin is now an enemy – International

For Russians residing in Ukraine, the invasion launched by the Kremlin has become a personal drama, between shame and anger, and they now see their country of origin as an enemy.

Sasha Alekseyeva, 32, settled in the Ukrainian capital more than four years ago, fleeing, according to her, the authoritarian regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For many of its liberal compatriots, this former Soviet republic, which has experienced two pro-democracy revolutions since 2004 and where Russian is widely spoken, has become a popular exile destination.

Originally from St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, this woman found shelter in Lviv, a nationalist stronghold in western Ukraine, in the face of the advance of Russian troops towards Kiev, which was bombed on several occasions.

“I feel safer here than in Russia,” says this sociologist and computer scientist.

The Russian invasion caught its nationals in Ukraine unawares, now torn between their homeland and their adopted country.

The situation is delicate and potentially dangerous, because for some, in this country of 40 million people, every Russian citizen is an enemy.

By the end of January, nearly 175,000 Russians had residency in Ukraine, the State Migration Service AFP reported. And many others can work illegally, as Ukraine does not require visas for Russians.

– Fight your country –

“First, I’m very ashamed to be Russian,” admits Galina Yabina, who spent several days under bombs in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the east of the country.

“Afterwards, I felt very angry, I was ready to throw myself against a tank empty-handed, but there were no tanks, only air attacks”, says this 36-year-old advertising editor who does not believe, “in any way”, that Moscow can win this war.

Maria Trushnikova, a 43-year-old teacher, is going through an identity crisis: she has lived in Ukraine for 20 years, but she feels Russian.

“Shame, anger, pride for Ukraine, it’s all in me,” says AFP. Furthermore, “a terrible void in place of nationality.”

Andrei Sidorkine settled in Kiev 15 years ago. Therefore, it was not with the Russian invasion that Ukraine was definitively identified as his home. Now, he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

After two weeks of war, this 40-year-old man got used to the explosions and anti-aircraft alarm sirens. He tried several times to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but to no avail, due to his Russian passport.

“If at some point Russian troops enter Kiev, I wanted to welcome them with a gun in my hand, not empty hands,” said Sidorkine, who mixes Molotov cocktails with other volunteers.

– Split families –

For many, this war has ruined relations with their relatives in Russia who support the invasion, or do not want to condemn Moscow, while the bombings kill hundreds of civilians and leave more than two million refugees.

“I talk to practically no one,” Yabina said. “My friends hide their heads under their arms, my family invites me to come back to Russia and they don’t understand why I don’t.”

Sasha Alekseyeva no longer talks to her 88-year-old grandmother. This saddens her, because she may never see you again.

“But when I hear that an 18-month-old boy was killed (by Russian bombing), I don’t think about my grandmother anymore,” she said.

Yulia Kutsenko, founder of a children’s school in Kiev, said her mother and sisters in Moscow are “with Ukraine.” She doesn’t understand, however, “why they don’t do anything”, despite the brutal repression in Russia against any protest.

“I’m really scared for them, but I wanted them to at least hit the streets,” said this 44-year-old woman, who now feels Ukrainian and considers Russia “an enemy”.

Some even wait for the decomposition of their country of origin.

“It will be comfortable to say that only Putin is to blame” for ordering the invasion, but “that’s not true,” says Andrei Sidorkine. “This imperial myth of Russia must be dismantled,” he added.