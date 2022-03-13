France, Germany say Putin has no intention of stopping war – News













French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no intention of “stopping the war” and warned that they planned to impose deep sanctions on Moscow at the level of imposed on Iran.

“The president and the chancellor have put him up against the wall for not respecting his commitments,” sources at the Élysée Palace, the seat of the French government, said after a conversation Macron and Scholz had with Putin by phone.

Macron also spoke by phone today with Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky. French Presidency sources said that the Ukrainian asked the French leader for help in obtaining information about the disappearance of the mayor of Melitopolnear the besieged city of Mariupol, allegedly captured by Russian soldiers.















“We are going to apply new sanctions, the most severe, at the level of those applied to North Korea, Syria and Iran, but we are keeping some in reserve, of a systemic nature”, said the French government sources, assuming that these sanctions will also have an impact on the European economy. Your range will be determined over the weekend.

According to the Elysee, Putin “has no intention of stopping the war” and remains “determined” to achieve his goals. In addition, there is a change of tone in the Russian president’s speech, as he no longer speaks in “denazification” of Ukraine nor in the deposition of President Zelensky.

“It’s been a difficult conversation; the president [Macron] is resorting to all diplomatic instruments to avoid the worst, such as the use of illicit weapons [como as químicas] or other scenarios that will lead to the annihilation of cities and civilians, which are unclassifiable,” he added.

The situation in besieged cities such as Mariupol is “humanly unsustainable, Putin has to end the siege”, the sources said. In this sense, Paris and Berlin called the Kremlin version that accused Ukrainian “nationalist” forces of violating international humanitarian law a “liar”.















Regarding whether or not Russia has committed war crimes, the French Presidency clarified that it is up to the International Criminal Court to examine this issue, although it said that “besieging cities with civilians or attacking basic infrastructure”, as Moscow has done, if fall into this class of crimes.

According to French sources, the European Union and the United States decided “not to go to war” against Russia, but to support Ukraine.













