GTA 6 would take place in the US and Europe with 500 hours to finish story

Surprisingly, GTA 6 was announced by Rockstar Games last month

Last month, the Rockstar Games finally confirmed that GTA 6 is presumably in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Since confirming the game, Rockstar hasn’t said anything about the game and there’s no word on when that will change. What we have is what we’ve always had, a metric ton of rumors, reports, leaks and speculation.

Recently, it was the Grand Theft Auto 6 map that according to Leaker, the game takes place in South America. “Rockstar is exploring South America with this upcoming GTA title. And in the long-term future, they might have a new game title set in Tokyo. Lots of potential there. Assuming we’re alive when this title is announced,” the leaker said at the time.

now, second Michael Pachter, a well-known game industry analyst, the game should have all the locations of the other titles and take around 500 hours to complete. According to the analyst, GTA 6 it has been in development since 2014 with the creation of the story, and as of 2015, Rockstar would have started writing the codes. “There are naive people thinking that Rockstar, with its 2,000 employees, is sitting around and bored… No, they’re not. These guys are working hard to create amazing content, but GTA VI is going to take 10 years or more,” Pachter said.

This entire delay in development, according to the analyst, is because Rockstar would be creating an unprecedented world, not only compared to other Rockstar Games titles, but among all open world games created. “The reason is, in my understanding, a mixture of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City (then GTA III) and Europe, London for sure”, comments the analyst.

He says that it will be possible to travel through these continents: “you will be able to go anywhere on these continents and you will have quests that will take you to those places”. “It will probably be literally 400 or 500 hours of gameplay from launch. That’s what they’re doing now, that’s what they’ve turned GTA VI into,” adds Pachter.