Happy ending for Ukrainian boy who traveled alone with phone number in hand

Amidst the horror of war, a happy ending for the Ukrainian boy who traveled 1000 km alone to the Slovakian border with only a handwritten phone number. He is doing well, being cared for by relatives and has been called a hero by the country’s authorities.

The idea, to save her 11-year-old son from the bombings, came from his mother, the Ukrainian Yulia Pisetskaya. With a sinking heart, she put little Hassan on a train, which departed a town attacked by Russian forces last week.

The mother could not go with him because she was sick and also needed to take care of her mother, who has a physical disability. And Hassan was a strong little man!

“I got my hope from my mother by wanting me to go,” the boy said in an interview before appearing as a guest at a pro-Ukraine rally in the Slovakian capital Bratislava on Friday.

“My hope guided me along the way,” he said.

A child’s lonely journey

He traveled alone with only a plastic bag, a passport and a phone number scrawled in his hand.

Imagine the scene of the mother looking at her son in the train window as he departs…

Fortunately, Hassan made it safely to Slovakia. There, the border guards took care of him.

He arrived in Slovakia last week and attracted wide media attention after local police posted the story on their Facebook page, calling him a “hero” after his long train and walking journey from Zaporizhzhie in the southeast. from Ukraine.

the phone number

The phone number written on Hassan’s little hand was for the family’s relatives in the Slovak capital, Bratislava.

Authorities located the family and Hassan was finally able to meet with them.

Gratitude

The mother, Yulia, thanked the Slovaks on Facebook for taking care of her son away from this bloody war.

“I’m so grateful they saved my son’s life,” she said in a video translated by The Daily Mail.

“In your small country, there are people with big hearts,” he said.

her husband died

In the video, Yulia says she is a widow and “with many children”. She thanked Slovak customs and the volunteers who took care of Hassan and helped him cross the border.

“I’m grateful that you saved my son’s life,” she said. “Near my town there is a nuclear power plant that the Russians are shooting at. I couldn’t leave my mother, she can’t move by herself.”

And Yulia ends the video with an emotional plea: “Please save our Ukrainian children.”

hero boy

The Slovak Ministry of Interior shared Hassan’s story on Facebook, saying the boy “won everyone’s hearts with his smile, fearlessness and determination worthy of a true hero”.

Police, customs officials, soldiers and volunteers helped the boy and kept him warm. They also packed food and drinks for him on his next trip to meet his relatives.

“Thanks to the number in his hand and a piece of paper around his waist, he was able to get in touch with his loved ones, who came to pick him up later, and the whole story ended well,” the officials added.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec praised Hassan for his “enormous determination, courage and fearlessness”.

“I feel sorry for him and all the other children and their families who have had to flee their country because of what is happening in Ukraine,” he concluded.

Watch:

With information from SkyNews