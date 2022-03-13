Healthy eating can increase your life expectancy by up to 13 years

A study carried out by scientists at the University of Bergen in Norway showed that Healthy eating can increase life expectancy. In this sense, check out the details of this research now and what changes you should make in your diet to achieve longevity.

How can food increase life expectancy by up to 13 years?

The study, which was published in the journal Plos Medicine, estimated how much life time would be lost if people replaced the typically Western dietary pattern (rich in red meat, sugars and processed foods) with a legume-based diet. and whole grains.

With this, the researchers came to the conclusion that a 20-year-old in the United States can have an increase of up to 13 years in life expectancy with this change. Women of the same age would have an increase of 10.7 years.

Regarding the elderly, the results showed an increase of 3.4 years in life expectancy for those aged 80 years. Finally, such changes in dietary patterns can benefit all age groups, but the gain is smaller as the changes occur later.

Healthy eating: what do health authorities say?

The second edition of the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, published in 2014 by the Ministry of Health, strongly encourages the consumption of in natura and minimally processed foods. This means the most natural foods possible, without the addition of excessive amounts of sugar, sodium and fats.

Examples of these foods are: rice, beans, lentils, chickpeas, corn, fruits in general and vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes and cassava. In short, they are all those that can go from the field to the table, without the need for several industrial processes to become fit for consumption.

On the other hand, the Guide discourages the consumption of processed and ultra-processed foods, such as soft drinks, packaged snacks, sausages, instant noodles, among others.

What does the WHO say?

The World Health Organization (WHO) also warns to reduce the consumption of foods full of sugars, additives, sodium and fats. That’s because they contribute to the increase in cancer, hypertension, diabetes and other chronic diseases. So take care of your food and give preference to a more natural eating pattern. Your health will thank you!