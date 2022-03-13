How sanctions changed day by day in Russia | World

The impact of these measures is just beginning to be felt, with rising commodity costs, an imminent risk of job losses and, for some, a growing sense of isolation.

Check below how everyday life is changing in Russia. All names have been changed to protect the identity of respondents.

Consumer prices rose 2.2% in the first week of the raid, with food posting the biggest increases • Some stores are restricting the sale of staple foods after consumers stocked up on products • Drug sales not subject to sanctions, but with major shipping lines suspending services, supplies can be hit

The ruble, the Russian currency, has plummeted since Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting many retailers to raise their prices. Daria, who lives in central Moscow, says she has yet to see empty shelves. “Food isn’t going to disappear, but it’s going to get more expensive,” she says. “How much more expensive, I can’t imagine—and I’m afraid to even think about it.”

Jan, is an EU citizen who lives and works in Moscow. “On February 20, I ordered groceries for 5,500 rubles (R$290) and now the same products cost 8,000 (R$420),” he says. The price of milk has almost doubled in the last two weeks, he adds.

Sugar and cereal prices were already about 20% higher in February than they were a year ago. Russian state news agency Tass reported that some retailers had agreed to limit price increases for some basic products to 5%. Others are restricting the amount of staples like flour, sugar and oil that customers can buy.

Daria started to stock up. “We bought 4 kg of coffee, 4 liters of sunflower oil, 4 liters of olive oil and four bottles of whiskey.” She also ordered a three-month supply of medication for her high blood pressure — she says some drugs are already harder to come by.

Last iPhones and One Last Chance for ‘Foreign Happiness’

The cost of some consumer goods has increased dramatically • The price of smartphones and televisions has increased by more than 10% and the average holiday trip to Turkey has risen by 29%. Big brands like Apple, Ikea and Nike no longer sell their products in Russia.

Daria was thinking about buying new laptops for her family and was in a hurry to get them, as she saw the prices gradually increase. “At the beginning of February they cost about 70,000 rubles (R$3,700), but at the end of the month they went up to 100,000 rubles (R$5,300), which is what we paid. Soon after, the price went up again to 140,000 rubles. (R$7,400), before selling out in Moscow”.

The family did not buy iPhone chargers, unlike many others — Apple said on March 2 that it would stop all direct sales of products in Russia. “We probably should have done that,” says Daria. “There’s a joke now that we all have the latest iPhone.”

New cars have also gone up in price. “We buy filters and oil for the car when it needs maintenance,” says Daria. “We were able to buy them at the old prices before they nearly doubled in value.”

Pavel, a university professor who lives with his wife and two children in Moscow, was looking to buy appliances for the apartment where the family lives. The day the war started, he saw some prices go up almost 30%. Pavel managed to buy a fridge, stove, washing machine, and kettle, and ordered a bed and closet from Ikea (furniture and decor store) just a day before closing. He doesn’t think prices at Ikea have changed. “They just didn’t have time to raise prices,” jokes Pavel sadly.

The symbolism of the closing of 847 McDonald’s restaurants has not gone unnoticed by Russians either — the American fast-food chain was one of the first Western companies to open in the Soviet Union (USSR) 30 years ago. Within hours of the notice, online advertisements offered the food for 10 times the regular price. “Nuggets and pies purchased just before the restaurant chain closed. Your last chance to taste foreign bliss,” read one message.

But Vladimir, who lives in Saratov in southwestern Russia, says he has yet to feel the impact of Western sanctions. “Vatniki (Kremlin supporters) will not be affected by the fall in the ruble, because they do not buy expensive foreign goods.”

Losing customers and juggling credit cards

Russian banks removed from Swift international payment system • Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple and Google Pay limit their services in Russia • Russian central bank says economy could shrink by up to 8%

“The situation had a big impact on our business,” says Natasha, who works in the fitness industry. “Our number of customers has dropped. People are asking for reimbursement. And our rent, equipment and cleaning costs are all rising. Expenses have increased by an average of 30% since the sanctions were introduced.” She predicts that many businesses like hers will close. Those who remain open will struggle to find Russian manufacturers to replace imported equipment.

Ekaterina runs several language schools and says the sanctions have already gotten her into trouble. “We have teachers in other countries that we can’t pay. We also have students in the US, Germany and Latvia who can’t deposit their tuition in our accounts. We found ways around that, but right now, every working day starts with fighting a new crisis.”

Ekaterina is worried about how her company will hold classes with groups of students in other countries if Zoom is blocked. She also says that she got into trouble because her online platforms were maintained by a company in Ukraine.

“Everything stopped immediately, although we worked with them for a long time. We were very happy, because their work was of the highest level. We were very upset for them, for ourselves, for being all in this situation”, he says.

Natasha is finding it difficult to accept the changes. “This is a whole new kind of crisis that makes us all feel lost and confused. Not just in business, but in our own lives. The loss of income, having to give up an entire lifestyle, reduced connections, including on social media, and not being able to travel to see family and friends who live abroad. There are a lot of things we’ve already missed and still don’t fully understand.”

Daria says hearing about the loss of jobs as big international companies withdrew from Russia worries her. “So far there are no cuts in the government-funded projects I work on,” she says, “but I’m really scared of losing my job.”

Closing of communication vehicles and memories of the Cold War

New law threatens to arrest anyone who spread “fake” news about the invasion • Independent and international media subject to severe restrictions • More than 13,000 people arrested in anti-war protests

Daria blames President Putin for the sanctions, but most Russians consume news through state media, which carry the Kremlin’s anti-Ukraine propaganda. Many people support him and may end up blaming the West for the sanctions.

Others do not approve of the war, but remain silent — it is risky for Russians to criticize their leader. Western governments hope that the sanctions imposed on Russia will harm the country in a way that leads to changes in their rule, but that could take time.

The view that only the better-off Russians will feel the pain of sanctions is debatable. No one is sure what will happen, but the economic consequences are expected to be severe and lasting. Russia’s central bank said there had been “drastic” economic change since the invasion.

Outsiders may not guess what is happening in Moscow, says Daria. The city’s cafes and restaurants are full, the subway is working, traffic jams in the center remain.

The reality of Russia today brings back memories of the 1990s, when the economy collapsed after the Soviet Union disintegrated. “It’s been interesting talking to people in their 30s about those times and the ration coupons we had for food. We had coupons and tokens to buy sugar, butter and vodka,” says Daria.

“I remember the long lines to buy sausage… There were often heated discussions in public against selling goods to out-of-town buyers. It was embarrassing. I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

“I’m afraid there will be more robberies and robberies due to the sudden increase in poverty and job losses,” she says.

Jan says he hasn’t noticed a major life change and doesn’t plan on leaving Moscow. “My family and my work are here. It’s very difficult to start over in a new place.”