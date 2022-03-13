How was the siege of Leningrad and why it is remembered

No electricity, water, heating or food. Most of the day, unable to communicate with the outside world, frightened by the noise of missiles and shrapnel.

This is the reality of those who live in Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine.

“We are regularly bombed. We have nothing,” he tells BBC Oksana.

For nearly two weeks, the city, like so many others in Ukraine, was incessantly besieged by Russian troops.

Entire residential areas have been reduced to rubble and even hospitals and schools bear the dark scars of the bombs.

Kremlin forces have cut off access to all basic services as the city freezes in winter.

Images and testimonies from there show residents gathering in the streets, when the explosions allow, to cook their food with pieces of tree trunks, and also forming urban militias to face the siege.

And, in recent days, the operation to evacuate people was impeded by a new Russian bombing.

“At least it’s snowing. There’s snow, so there’s water, because snow can melt,” says Oksana.

For her and for many other residents, what is happening in Mariupol brought back the terrible memory of one of the events that most marked the ex-Soviet republics: the siege that the former capital of the Russian empire experienced for almost 900 days during the 2nd World War.

Popular militias managed to keep Nazis out of town Image: Getty Images

“For many who live in Mariupol, this situation is like the siege of Leningrad,” says Diana Kuryshko, a journalist for the BBC’s Ukrainian service.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the same comparison, associating the situation in the Ukrainian city with that of the current Russian city of Saint Petersburg, besieged by the Nazis during World War II.

“All Russians learned about the siege of Leningrad during WWII. Unfortunately, history repeated itself, but now it is the Russian government that starves Ukrainian cities,” Blinken wrote on his personal Twitter account.

The association divided opinion. While some find the comparison valid, others argue that it is disproportionate.

But for historian Richard Bidlack, a professor at Washington and Lee University and one of the most renowned international researchers on the siege of Leningrad, the parallel makes sense, beyond the duration and scope of both sieges.

“The historical parallelism is present: cities surrounded by invading troops, who cut off water, electricity and food for their inhabitants, who try to empty them with hunger and with artillery fire and missiles. In addition, we see popular resistance to the invader through militias… are all common factors,” he tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

“Of course, it’s difficult to make associations and comparisons when we talk about human lives, because basically it’s not a competition about which event lasted longer or which left fewer deaths. Ukrainians, especially Mariupol, it’s hard not to remember what happened in Leningrad,” he adds.

But what happened in this Russian city (now Saint Petersburg) and why is it remembered during the invasion of Ukraine?

the great siege

It was perhaps one of the most unexpected military decisions in history: in 1941, Adolf Hitler decided to break the non-aggression pact he had signed with Joseph Stalin and launched an offensive against the Soviet Union (USSR).

The war now had a new front and the Nazi troops, with the initial help of Finland, whose territory had been invaded by the Red Army, launched themselves against one of the most important and emblematic Soviet cities.

The capture of Leningrad—symbolic capital of the 1917 Revolution and Bolshevism—was one of the three main objectives of Operation Barbarossa, Hitler’s secret plan to invade the USSR.

But its importance went beyond what the city represented.

Capture of Leningrad was one of the three main objectives of Operation Barbarossa, Hitler’s secret plan to invade the USSR Image: Getty Images

“Leningrad had many assets. It was responsible for about 10% of Soviet industrial production on the eve of the war, with several war factories, mainly in the southern districts of the city. It also had a strategic position. island, was the headquarters of the huge Baltic Fleet”, recalls Bidlack.

The Nazis attacked the city with everything they could. According to historical accounts, Hitler believed that Leningrad would fall in a matter of days.

But the resistance went beyond all expectations: the Germans failed to take control of the city, which led to a humanitarian tragedy of major proportions.

“There was aerial bombardment and cross-artillery fire. Germany’s hope was that by 1942 there would essentially be no more people in the city and they would be able to occupy it. Their plan to take the city was to starve it and bomb it to death. submission,” recalls Bidlack.

The more than 400 books that have been written about the siege of Leningrad agree that the worst time was the first winter, when temperatures dropped to many degrees below zero.

“No one knows exactly how many people died in Leningrad, but it was probably close to a million inside the city alone. In my research, I calculated that probably between a third and 40% of the population could not escape during the blockade. For those who stayed, it was absolutely horrible,” says Bidlack.

A lake was one of the few escape routes and access for food. Image: Getty Images

‘The Road of Life’

The Red Army managed to maintain a narrow passage called “The Road of Life” through which some supplies managed to enter the city: it was a region of Lake Ladoga that was not occupied by the invading troops.

That didn’t stop the siege from turning into real carnage.

The Nazis did not allow humanitarian corridors and food became scarce. They also cut off access to energy, heating and drinking water during the harsh winter.

Leningrad Image: Getty Images

Numerous testimonies say that some people came to eat pigeons or cats and even practice cannibalism to survive.

“The number of Soviets who died both inside Leningrad and fighting around the city exceeds the total number of Americans who died in all the wars in which the United States participated, from 1776 to the present. The loss of life was simply extraordinary.” , says Bidlack.

He points out, however, that the resistance was also surprising.

“As is now the case in Ukraine, Leningrad residents also formed urban militias and went out to defend their city with Molotov cocktails. They were given some weapons, old rifles, but usually their main defenses were bottles full of gasoline. images, the first thing that came to my mind about militias in Ukraine was that they were doing the same thing as in Leningrad,” says Bidlack.

It was not until January 1944, and after numerous operations and failed attempts, that Soviet soldiers were finally able to end the siege — which began on September 8, 1941 and lasted 872 days: 2 years, 4 months and 19 days.

In her book “Leningrad: The Tragedy of a Besieged City”, English historian Anna Reid describes the siege as “the deadliest blockade of a city in human history”.

Most experts, both Russian and Western, agree that the siege caused the greatest destruction and loss of life ever known to a modern city.

Impact

The siege of Leningrad marked the Russian population for decades as one of the most horrific acts the country experienced during World War II.

“It is a fact that has marked generations, including those of President Vladimir Putin himself, who was born in Leningrad and who said that his parents almost died during the siege. In fact, one of his brothers died at that time”, recalls Bidlack.

“Putin was born later, in 1952, but the memory of those years was still very much alive in his family and he grew up with these stories of the blockade and the siege,” he adds.

The academic also recalls that even one of Putin’s great friends, Yuri Kovalchuk, is, in fact, the son of one of the most famous Russian historians of the siege of Leningrad.

Putin in memory of the victims of the siege of Leningrad Image: AFP

For years, the Russian president has participated in tributes held at the Piskarevskoye cemetery, where a huge mass grave holds the remains of some of the victims.

“My brother, who I’ve never seen or met, was buried here, I don’t even know where exactly,” Putin said during a ceremony in 2012.

Bidlack says he believes the siege also marked the Russian president’s vision of international policy.

“When Putin talks about NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Western military alliance) wanting to encircle Russia, his fears that Russia is surrounded by enemy countries… there are echoes of Leningrad there,” he says.

The historian recalls that Putin himself used the siege comparison when in 2014 Ukrainian forces bombed rebel cities in the Donbas region.

Therefore, Bidlack finds it paradoxical that it is now Russian troops who are carrying out a siege strategy similar to that practiced by the Germans against Leningrad.

“What we’re seeing in Ukraine is an inversion of the Leningrad mythology: the nation that was defending itself from the invader troops besieging its city has become the invader besieging a city in another neighboring country,” he says.

“While Putin has described the Ukrainian government and its fighters as fascists and neo-Nazis, the invasion over the past two weeks has indeed shown that Russia is the country that commits blatant human rights abuses and besieges cities in ways not unlike the Nazi siege of Leningrad”, he concludes.