In a message to truck drivers, Tarcísio says he thinks the strike is “very correct”

posted on 03/12/2022 17:59



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

The Minister of Infrastructure and candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that he thinks it is “very correct” that truck drivers make stoppages to force the reduction of fuel prices.

The minister’s statements were directed to truck driver Wanderlei Alves, Dedeco, one of the main leaders of the 2018 strike.

“I’m seeing truck drivers stopping loading to force their shippers and transporters to pass on the cost of the increase in diesel to freight. I think this is very correct. At the end of last year, in MT, a group did this and stopped loading for trading companies . They got better shipping”, Tarcísio said in a Whatsapp audio message.

Tarcísio’s answer came after Dedeco got in touch to warn him about a possible strike in the category until next Monday (14/3). To the Folha de Sao Paulo panelthe truck driver said he saw an interview with the minister stating that he saw no risk of a strike.

“I mean he’s out of the loop. He doesn’t have an iota of knowledge of what’s going on behind the scenes. From here to Monday, he’s going to see a lot going on,” Dedeco said.

In a note, the Ministry of Infrastructure denied that Tarcísio had given support, but did not deny the dialogue. “The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, maintains an open channel with the category and has already openly defended, numerous times, that the main issues that affect the sector today are correlated to the market itself. to seek the best solutions. At no time did the minister support a strike”.