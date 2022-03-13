In Paraíba, 5 brothers thought they were dwarfs, but they have a rare genetic disease – 03/13/2022

Living in Princesa Isabel, in the hinterland of Paraíba, retired farmers Francisco, 70, and Judite Clementino, 66, took about 30 years to discover that 5 of the 16 children they had were born with a rare disease called mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA (MPS type IVA ), which mainly compromises the structure and growth of the skeleton.

One of the most noticeable signs is that the child stops growing, which is what led Janailson Clementino, 33, one of the children with MPS type IVA, to believe he had dwarfism. “All my life I thought that my brothers and I [que têm a doença] we were dwarfs. I used to joke that it looked like the story of the 7 dwarfs, there were only 2 more to go”, he says in a good mood, who stopped growing at 5 years old, and is 1 m tall.

In addition to Janailson, Josefa, 40; Cicero, 30; and Madalena, 28, and Damiana, who has since died, also have the disease, but they only discovered the condition in 2016, thanks to another sister of theirs, francinalva Clementino, 39, community health worker, who participated in a lecture on the subject.

Image: Personal archive

“I had never heard of MPS, but as I listened and saw the photos, I knew that my brothers had it. At the end of the meeting, the organizers asked if we knew anyone, and I said yes”, says the agent. .

According to Francinalva, the mother says that the brothers were born apparently healthy, but from the age of 5 onwards some signs became clearer and others began to appear: they stopped growing, they had bone deformities in their backs, legs and with clawed hands. .

From these changes, parents came to believe that their children had a disability, which was natural for them because they already had relatives with some type of disability. At that time, comments the health agent, the parents had no education, and it was a difficult time.

“We didn’t see a pediatrician, we only went to the health center when we got sick. They never tried to find out what my brothers had, they just took care of them”, he recalls.

Over the years, the brothers’ condition only got worse, with signs and symptoms that ranged from body aches, respiratory problems, heart problems, fatigue, hearing loss, among others. Cícero and Madalena lost mobility and strength in their lower limbs and are able to move around in a wheelchair. Josefa manages to walk pushing the cart.

Image: Personal archive

Janailson is in the best health condition. Although he has lost 25% of the hearing in his left ear, he walks, goes to parties with his friends and helps his mother with his brothers, feeding or doing whatever she needs: “Thank God I’m a guy who never complained about life , I always raised my head in the face of obstacles”.

When informing in the lecture that her brothers had MPS, Francinalva received from the organizers the contact of a geneticist from Campina Grande, who took the family’s case. The diagnosis was confirmed by a specific genetic test, but the four brothers also underwent other tests and were evaluated by several specialists.

Doctor Paula Frassinetti V. de Medeiros, who cares for the siblings, explains that MPS type IVA is an autosomal recessive disease, that is, when both parents are healthy but carry a defective gene.

In addition, there is a greater risk of children having a recessive disease when the parents are consanguineous. “Seu Francisco and Dona Judite are second cousins. And in terms of a recessive disease, the couple had a high risk of 25% in each pregnancy of having a child with MPS IVA, which explains the fact that 5 of them had the disease”, comments the geneticist, who is a member of the SBGM (Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics), professor of medical genetics at UFCG (Federal University of Campina Grande) and responsible for enzyme replacement therapy (TER) of patients with MPS Alcides Carneiro University Hospital of UFCG.

Image: Personal archive

Francinalva says that the family did not show a great reaction with the discovery of the disease, but at first they resisted accepting treatment because of the distance: “My brothers would have to go once a week from Princesa Isabel to Campina Grande [cerca de 290 km, mais de 4 horas de carro] to take the medication at the hospital, it was too far and it was difficult for them. They thought about giving up, but when they got them to take the medication in our city, they accepted.”

Despite the geneticist’s recommendation to start treatment as soon as possible —enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) consists of replacing the enzyme the patient was born with deficient — the brothers only had access to the medication in August 2021, five years after the diagnosis. due to some issues that ranged from the request for the drug at the public defender’s office to the delay in distribution by the SUS (Unified Health System).

With the help of Gláucia Barros, who is the scientific advisor to the Fedran (Federation of Rare Disease Associations of the North and Northeast), who has a son with MPS, and Luana, who is from Princess Isabel’s CER (Center Specialized in Rehabilitation), the family got the medication.

“Every Saturday, my brothers and I go to the hospital to take the medicine, it’s like a serum. In general, we all had an improvement. , my tiredness decreased a lot, and the heart rate was stable. Madalena, who was the most weakened, is having the strength to hold the spoon, eat and brush her teeth by herself sometimes”, says Janailson.

Image: Personal archive

Although she regrets not having discovered the disease before, Francinalva celebrates that the brothers are undergoing treatment: “They suffered a lot from the pain, today the quality of life has improved a lot”.

Learn more about the disease

1) What is MPS IVA, also known as the Morquio Syndrome A?

Type IVA mucopolysaccharidosis is part of a group of rare diseases of hereditary genetic cause, called mucopolysaccharidosis, also known as MPS.

MPS affect many organs and systems, but MPS type IVA primarily compromises skeletal structure and growth. As it is a disease of autosomal recessive inheritance, that is, both parents are healthy, but carry a defective gene, there is a greater risk of having children with this syndrome when the parents are consanguineous (blood bond).

2) What are the signs/symptoms?

The first signs are noticeable between 1-2 years of age, and are mainly linked to the skeleton, such as bone deformities in the legs, spine and chest, progressive growth deceleration, macrocrania (large head), short neck, joint hyperflexibility (very flexible joints). ), corneal opacity, recurrent respiratory infection, and hearing loss.

Accumulation of a substance in the upper airways and tonsils predisposes to the development of obstructive sleep apnea due to upper airway obstruction. In the heart, the heart valves are damaged by the deposit of this substance.

3) How is the diagnosis made?

The gold standard for the diagnosis of MPS type IVA is the enzyme measurement performed in the blood with evidence of a decrease or absence of the enzyme N-acetylgalactosamine-6-sulfatase.

Genetic testing, with GALNS gene sequencing, is very useful for family genetic counseling. Often, the radiologist can identify signs of mucopolysaccharidosis on radiographs of the skeleton, especially of the chest, spine, knees and hands, but the type of MPS will only be determined by enzymatic or molecular evaluation.

Because it is a rare disease with multisystem involvement, that is, it can affect all systems, it is common for the patient to consult several specialists for years until the diagnosis is obtained. In general, the study of rare diseases is not part of medical training, and geneticists, who are the most prepared professionals for these diagnoses, are few in Brazil and are located in large centers.

Late diagnosis can greatly harm the patient’s life, as the signs and symptoms will evolve and the drug that prevents the progression of the disease will not be as efficient.

4) What are the main problems that the disease can cause to the patient?

It is important to emphasize that patients with MPS type IVA do not have an intellectual disability. The main problems they present are skeletal deformations, which impair the act of walking, growth, breathing and can cause neurological problems in the spine. In addition, patients with MPS type IVA may also have hearing loss and visual impairment.

5) What are the treatments?

Patients with MPS type IVA require multidisciplinary assistance, with speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, nurses and with different medical specialties. Preferably, treatment should be carried out at a referral center.

It is worth emphasizing that not all patients will present the multiple manifestations of the disease, which tend to be more frequent and intense in those who have the severe form of the condition.

Currently, enzyme replacement therapy, which consists of replacing the enzyme from which the patient was born deficient, is given once a week by intravenous infusion in the hospital. It is the most promising treatment, but that depends on when it was started, which ideally would be shortly after birth.

6) Is the disease curable?

Type IVA MPS has no cure. The life expectancy for a patient with this disease is 30 years without treatment. With therapy, it is possible to increase the patient’s life expectancy and quality, but not correct the sequelae of the disease.

8) Why does Paraíba have a high number of patients with the disease?

The frequency of VAT-type MPS varies from country to country and even within the same country. To get an idea of ​​numbers, a study by the MPS Brasil Network published in 2021 showed that, between 1982 and 2019, 1,652 patients were diagnosed with MPS in Brazil, however, MPS type IVA was the second-to-last less frequent, with 12.41 %, mostly from Paraíba.

The high consanguinity in the state, resulting from the Portuguese colonization, which had a strong tradition of marriage within the same family, contributes to the frequency of the disease in the state. This led to the emergence of a high number of patients with MPS type IVA in Paraíba as a result of the “founder effect”.

As already explained, consanguinity favors the occurrence of rare diseases with this type of autosomal recessive inheritance, such as MPS type IVA. A couple who have a child with autosomal recessive inheritance have a 25% chance of having another affected child with each pregnancy.

Another study on ancestry and mutations in the GALNs gene in patients with MPS type IVA, carried out at the Alcides Carneiro University Hospital, in partnership with the State University of Paraíba and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, showed that most patients had a same mutation in the GALNS gene and the same common ancestry markers in the Iberian Peninsula, more specifically in Portugal. This study corroborates the historical data of colonization of Paraíba.

Source: Paula Frassinetti V. de Medeirosgeneticist, full member of SBGM (Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics and Genomics), professor of medical genetics at UFCG (Federal University of Campina Grande), responsible for enzyme replacement therapy for patients with mucopolysaccharidoses at the University Hospital Alcides Carneiro da UFCG.