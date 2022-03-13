iPhone 13 Pro Max outperforms Galaxy S22 Ultra and follows battery test leader | Cell phone

In addition to losing to the rival, the S22 Ultra was behind its predecessors Galaxy S21 Ultra and S20 Ultra in the list. Samsung’s latest model occupies the 17th position, a place far from the top of the podium occupied by the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The datasheet of the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an apparent advantage both in terms of the amount of milliamps and the specifications of the screen. That is, it’s 5,000 mAh from the Samsung phone against the estimated 4,352 mAh of the Apple device. In addition, the screen’s variable refresh rate, which starts at 1 Hz on the South Korean manufacturer’s device, could also influence the durability of the feature.

On the other hand, practice has not confirmed what the specifications promised. On the contrary, the only task in which the phones showed similar performance was the stand-by task, in which the smartphones had similar duration time. However, in tasks ranging from simple usage to more intense activities, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was always ahead.

As an example of tasks performed, it is worth mentioning the first one, which was a 60-minute call. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max dropped just one point in battery percentage, the Galaxy S22 Ultra lost six. Last year, the performance of the S21 Ultra was a notch above this year’s model.

After losing in the video display dispute, the battery of the South Korean giant’s device also lagged behind in terms of games. A match of Alto’s Adventure was able to demonstrate a difference of nine points from the iPhone battery as opposed to the 17% percentage lost on the Galaxy. This determined a significant difference in the autonomy of cell phones.

With information from Phonebuff (1 and two)