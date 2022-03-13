iPhone dominates ranking of best-selling cell phones of 2021; see full list | Cell phone

Seven iPhone models are among the ten best-selling smartphones of 2021, according to the analysis by Counterpoint Research and released on Wednesday (9). The company specializing in cell phone market research also pointed out that the iPhone 12 took the first position, with 2.9% of market share global. The top 10 is complete with one model from Samsung and two from Xiaomi.

The ranking podium is filled with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 in second and third places, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices are Apple’s representatives on the list. The best-selling Android phone is the Samsung Galaxy A12, which appears in sixth place.

Samsung Gaalxy A12 is among the best sellers — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

According to Counterpoint Research, the success of the Galaxy A12 is mainly due to the number of sales in regions such as Latin America, North America and Western Europe. Xiaomi, in turn, appears in the ranking with Redmi 9A in seventh position and Redmi 9 in tenth – however, with a more expressive market in Asian countries, such as China and India.

Of all the devices on the list, the Galaxy A12 is the cheapest, and this may be one of the factors that made it appear so well placed, according to the study. The smartphone is sold abroad for around US$ 200, however, it can be found on Amazon for R$ 1,049. At the top of the ranking, the iPhone 12 is sold from R$ 4,375.

10 cell phones with the highest market share in 2021

smartphonemarket share
iPhone 122.9%
iPhone 12 Pro Max2.2%
iPhone 132.1%
iPhone 12 Pro2.1%
iPhone 112.0%
Galaxy A122.0%
edmi 9A1.9%
iPhone SE 20201.6%
iPhone 13 Pro Max1.3%
redmi 91.1%

Apple took another step to try to maintain its supremacy in the global sale of smartphones by announcing, last Tuesday (8) in an online event, the new green color option for the iPhone 13 and the new iPhone SE 2022. new cell phone comes with A15 Bionic processor, 5G connection and price in Brazil from R$ 4,199.

with information from Android Authority

