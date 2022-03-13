“It is premature to release the use of masks”, says researcher at Fiocruz

posted on 03/13/2022 06:00 / updated on 03/13/2022 06:56



(credit: MAURO PIMENTEL)

Although, at various times during the covid-19 pandemic, government speeches, considered harmful by experts, have tarnished Brazil’s image on the international stage, the country’s behavior in the fight against the new coronavirus is considered reasonable in the face of the ups and downs experienced. in these two years of pandemic. The opinion is from pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo, one of Brazil’s leading names in the fight against covid-19.

In contact with researchers from around the world, the researcher from the National School of Public Health (ENSP) of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) assesses that Brazil has experienced two extremes in times of facing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “I think Brazil had good and bad images. We live this duality all the time. We face the contradiction of having done extraordinary phase three studies of vaccines against covid-19 and not having the orders placed on time, for example,” she says.

In Brasilia to launch the book A time not to forget — The vision of science in facing the coronavirus pandemic and the future of healthwhich brings together articles by the researcher that document the course of the pandemic, Dalcolmo spoke with the post office on the flexibilities currently made in the country and on the future of the pandemic in Brazil and criticized the lack of incorporation of a drug for the treatment of covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS).

For her, Brazil needs to think about nationalizing the drugs already approved and recommended for the treatment of the disease to prevent drug prices from becoming prohibitive for the country. In addition, the researcher believes that the fourth dose of the vaccine, currently recommended only for specific groups, should be extended to the general population in the coming months, but she believes it is unlikely to be necessary to carry out annual vaccination campaigns as is done for the influenza virus, for example.

Check out the interview:

How do you assess the current moment of the pandemic in Brazil?

The covid-19 pandemic has a dynamic of its own. It has the characteristics of an acute respiratory-transmitted virus with a new pathogen, with a highly transmissible original strain, with high lethality and high morbidity. Other variants continued causing great power of dissemination until the present situation, which is a moment in which factors such as a new, less aggressive variant, with a higher transmissibility rate, are added, against a vaccination rate, in Brazil, reasonably achieved. Today, we have a situation with practically 80% of the population vaccinated, with a few million people still missing to be rescued for the third dose and even the second dose. Our expectation is that, like all viruses of acute respiratory transmission, at this time, added to these factors, covid-19 will begin to decrease. But we still don’t have a situation that, in my opinion, allows, for example, the measures taken recently, such as the release of masks in closed environments.

But is this easing of the use of masks in open environments a pacified issue in the scientific community?

Yes, we’ve been saying that since late November. Since before the appearance of the ômicron strain. We are already saying that, given the high vaccination rate achieved, we could dispense with the use of masks in isolated activities. You need to have some common sense. A party or a luau with 2,000 people, with everything together, is not exactly being outdoors. Now, walking, going to parks, beaches, all this can be done without masks.

Do you believe that releasing the use of masks in closed environments is premature?

I, personally, think it’s precocious, yes. I don’t think we can talk about total control yet because we still have quite a considerable number of deaths attributed to the disease. While the hospitalization rate has actually declined, it is not zero.

And what is the priority now in combating the pandemic in Brazil?

Vaccinate children, complete the vaccination of those who have not yet done so and carry out epidemiological surveillance. Because if you ask me, ‘Isn’t there another variant?’ I can’t say. We do not know. The number of susceptibles needs to decrease further, we still have many out there that could help spread the virus in the event of a new variant strain appearing.

And the fourth dose of the vaccine? Do you believe it will be extended? Or will we have an annual vaccination like the flu shot?

I think the fourth dose should be extended to everyone over 18 years of age in the next few months. That’s my expectation. At the moment, we are vaccinating vulnerable people, elderly people or people with immunosuppression diseases, but my expectation is that we will vaccinate everyone, from the age of 18, with a fourth dose, in the coming months. There will certainly be a second generation of vaccines, already established with new strains. There are studies being carried out in this sense, but I don’t believe it, I don’t have the expectation and I think it’s unlikely that we need to do annual vaccinations as is done for the influenza virus.

Now, with the autonomy of the production of the immunizer, the look turns to medicines against covid-19. There are already some approved by Anvisa, but none incorporated into the SUS. What is the impact of this?

It is a shame. Again, we’re late. We stopped using them during the appearance of the omicron strain, we couldn’t, it was a shame because we stopped treating thousands of people. So, we need to nationalize these products so that their prices, which are prohibitive for Brazil, go down. We are already negotiating for the manufacture of monulpiravir by Farmanguinhos, through Fiocruz in Brazil.

The federal government is already talking about a possible reclassification of the pandemic to endemic. It is possible?

That does not exist. This is completely misguided rhetoric. Who will say if the pandemic is under control is the World Health Organization (WHO). It’s not an honorific to say that today is no longer a pandemic because I want it not to be. For this to be considered correctly from an epidemiological point of view, it will be necessary to reduce, to very close to zero, the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. So I would consider this a rhetorical exercise.

Still talking about Brazil, what is the image that the country passes on the international scene in the midst of the pandemic?

I think Brazil had images, shall we say, good and bad. We had it all. First, we have not prepared ourselves adequately to receive an epidemic of this magnitude. Although the SUS was, from the beginning, known to be the most powerful weapon to face the pandemic, the SUS entered into quite unfavorable conditions in a certain sense. So, there’s always a good thing and a bad thing, right? The good thing is that Brazil was a beautiful place, a granary, for the production of large phase three vaccine studies. But then, Brazil managed not to follow its traditional example of adherence to vaccination, which is very characteristic of the Brazilian population. Unfortunately, the National Immunization Program (PNI) entered without coordination, as it had been in previous epidemics. So, all this made Brazil, which came from an extremely positive tradition, have entered a pandemic of this magnitude under unfavorable conditions.

And what about the positive side?

The Brazilian scientific and academic community showed an extraordinary capacity for work. Brazil is currently the tenth country in scientific publications on covid-19, which is no small feat. This is a lot when compared to countries where investment in research is so much greater than in Brazil. And we are suffering cuts, one after the other. Then, another positive thing is that the Brazilian scientific community, and that is to say female, because it was entirely made up of women, was very agile and very fast in sequencing the genome. In four days in Brazil, the genome was identified by a group of Brazilian scientists, women, such as Ester Sabino and Jaqueline Goes. Added to the positive factors is the capacity of public Brazilian institutions, such as Fiocruz and Instituto Butantan, to have taken the initiative, in the case of Fiocruz, to place a technological order for the nationalization of a vaccine. The result of this today, in a phase of more or less pandemic control, is autonomy. Brazil, today, has ensured autonomy in the production of vaccines for covid-19.

We also need to talk about the politicization of the pandemic, right?

Except for this enormous politicization of the pandemic made by the government’s speech, which, in my opinion, was profoundly harmful to the country, I think that in this balance, of ups and downs, Brazil had a very reasonable behavior in the fight against the new coronavirus. We live this duality all the time. We didn’t need to have lived tragedies parallel to the epidemic. We didn’t need to have lived through the tragedy of Manaus. Manaus was the first place that had an epidemic peak in April 2020 and we knew that the immunity conferred by the disease was ephemeral. So Manaus could have prepared itself for the eventual appearance of a new strain. We wouldn’t need to have lived through the oxygen tragedy in the north of the country. We would not have had to experience the scandal that the field hospitals in Rio de Janeiro were, the delay in the vaccination process. We live with the contradiction of having done extraordinary phase three studies and not having the orders placed on time.

After these two years of pandemic, how do you think Brazil will come out of this moment in scientific terms?

I think two positive products came out of this tragedy that befell us. First, the great production capacity of the scientific community and the recognition by Brazilian civil society, which did not know us, which did not know that there was a national science. Many of us have come out of our cocoons, laboratories, offices and come out into the open. Society, when it recognizes us, trusts us. So, Brazilian society today knows that there is a genuinely national science, which works and is committed to it. The second product that I consider extremely positive is that Brazil is a country that constrains us so much because of its enormous inequality, and, in fact, the private sector, for the first time in a robust way, showed a very impressive turnout.

As well?

In the first public interview I gave about the Covid-19 pandemic, I said that the private sector would have to attend heavily or the tragedy would be greater. And we had a lot of donations. What we need now is to create in Brazil a culture of new volunteering or what I call new quality volunteering. Instituting that and embodying our culture. It is necessary to reduce this great distance between those who have and those who do not have. Remembering that thousands of people entered the poverty line during these two years of pandemic. And a third product, and no less important, obviously, was that, despite all the difficulties, the SUS responded.