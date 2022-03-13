Italy seizes Russian oligarch’s yacht valued at BRL 2.9 billion – News









Italian authorities announced this Saturday (12) that they had seized a yacht worth 530 million euros (about R$ 2.9 billion) belonging to Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko, included in the list of persons sanctioned by the European Union after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sailing Yacht A, moored in the port of Trieste, in northeastern Italy, is the largest sailing ship in the world.

Italian financial crime police claimed that Melnichenko was “indirectly” the owner of the yacht, “through a company based in Bermuda”.











The billionaire coal and fertilizer tycoon, placed on the EU sanctions list earlier this week, has had his assets frozen and his visa banned.

Last week, Italy seized around €140 million (approximately R$775 million) in properties from other Russian oligarchs, including the €65 million Lady M Yacht (approximately R$360 million), commanded by Alexei. Mordashov, a businessman close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.









