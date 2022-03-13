Kazakhstan airline stops flying to ally Russia, but not because it wanted to





The national airline of Kazakhstan, Air Astana, announced on Friday (11) the suspension of flights to Russia. The decision of the country, a historic ally of Russia, had to be taken due to force majeure, after insurance companies cut coverage for flights to the Russian Federation, in line with Western sanctions.

The airline also stated that passengers who have already purchased tickets will be refunded in full.

“Air Astana sincerely regrets to inform you that due to the withdrawal of insurance coverage for commercial flights to, from and over the Russian Federation, all flights to Russia are suspended with immediate effect. Air Astana is working with the Government on a solution to this problem in order to restore flights as soon as possible.”the airline announced in a press release.

The suspension follows the UK government’s announcement that it would implement sanctions blocking any Russian entity from accessing the services of UK-based insurance and reinsurance companies.