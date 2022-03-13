know right now about their importance in the treatment

Using plants against depression is a natural way to seek better life. Since plants have properties that help improve mood and fight anxiety. Therefore, today, March 12, 2022, here at Blog Horta, Jardim & Cia do Folha Go, we will introduce you plants against depression.

plants against depression

There are many medicinal plants that help relieve the symptoms of depression. They relieve the emotional discomfort and tensions of everyday life, the proper use of these herbs can help to relax, improve sleep and bad mood.

Despite not being a substitute for medical follow-up, the use of plants against depression, whether in natural remedies or with the cultivation itself, has been shown to be efficient in combating this very common disease.

Saffron

Saffron is a plant that has helped in the fight against depression, as it is effective in combating anxiety and helps to establish mood. This is because of its composition, which is rich in safranal.

The tea of ​​this plant must be made in 500 ml of water, 1 tablespoon of saffron and a lemon. So, in a bowl, add the saffron and water, then squeeze the lemon over the mixture and put it on the fire to boil for 5 minutes, after boiling, strain it.

Damiana

Damiana is a plant scientifically known as turnera diffusa. It is excellent in the treatment of depression, as it reduces symptoms, in addition, its leaves have substances that relieve stress and also physical fatigue. Tea from this plant provides a good night’s sleep.

To make the tea you will need 500 ml of water and 2 tablespoons of chopped Damiana leaf. In addition, just add the ingredients and let it boil for about 15 minutes and then strain. Consume it for at least 30 days, taking 2 cups a day.

St John’s Wort

St. John’s wort or St. John’s wort is the name given to Hipericum perforatum, a plant that has properties that act as a natural antidepressant. Well, it relieves anxiety, nervous agitation and bad mood, that of a depressive character.

Making tea from this plant is simple. Therefore, you will need 1 liter of water and 2 grams of dried St. John’s wort twigs and leaves. To make the first step is to boil the water, after boiling add the leaves and branches of the Hypericum and cover until warm. Then just strain, sweeten to taste and drink.

Gardening: plants against depression

Did you know that taking care of plants can be a way to beat depression? That’s right, many people find the cure for the problem in Gardening. Since the cultivation of plants are mental and physical benefits by increasing life satisfaction.

So use plants against depression not only in the consumption of teas or natural remedies, but also in the planting of beautiful gardens. After all, studies prove that this practice brings well-being to the gardener, as it increases their concentration, focus and reduces anxiety.

