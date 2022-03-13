Know some foods that worsen sinus symptoms

Sinusitis is a disease that indicates inflammation of the sinuses and is present in the daily life of more than 20% of the Brazilian population. Some of the effects, such as a feeling of heaviness in the face, headache and nasal congestion, can vary in intensity in each case.

In this way, although some people don’t know it, it is possible to reduce the crises of this disease in a simple way. So, get to know how to eliminate the effects of sinusitis through food.

What is sinusitis and its symptoms?

The development of bacteria in nasal secretions is one of the main reasons that sinusitis can arise. In addition to this, it can also occur due to contact with the Influenza virus, this process, however, is more common during a flu crisis.

In this sense, the most common symptoms are related to the facial region, such as pain in the face, especially in the eyes and nose; yellowish nasal discharge; bad breath; feeling of heaviness in the face and head; cough; and even fever can arise through sinusitis.

Having so many unpleasant symptoms, check out now how you can reduce the incidence of this disease by changing some eating habits. That’s because as some studies show, salicylic acid present in some foods can worsen sinus symptoms.

Check out the list of foods to avoid from your diet.

Care should be taken with the intake of the following foods: Pineapple, lettuce, Swiss chard, zucchini, peanuts, blackberry, turmeric, dried aniseed, almond, broccoli, eggplant, cloves, cherry, cinnamon, apricot, tarragon, dried dill , beans, ginger, orange, mustard, cucumber, dried pepper, chili, thyme, dried date and grape.

Thus, it is still worth mentioning that this information is general and that it is important that you seek a responsible doctor as there may be changes depending on each case. Therefore, the vision of an expert can be essential to help you replace your nutrients in a healthy way and also help to reduce the effects of sinusitis.