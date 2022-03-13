Know the foods that should be avoided by those who suffer from sinusitis

Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinuses that, according to the Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial, affects about 15 to 20% of the world population. Most of the time, it is triggered by influenza viruses, but it can also be caused by bacteria or allergens. The consequence is the formation of mucus, a nuisance that affects breathing.

Other sinusitis symptoms

The main symptom of sinusitis is nasal discharge, but there are other symptoms associated with sinusitis, such as:

constant headache

Heaviness in the face

Pain around the eyes

Nasal congestion

Fever above 38°C

Bad breath

Cough that gets worse at night

loss of smell

Greenish or yellowish nasal discharge

The English portal specialized in health, Healthline explains that acute sinusitis lasts from 1 to 2 weeks. However, chronic sinusitis lasts for about 3 months.

Is there a relationship between sinusitis and diet?

There are indications that food can potentiate your symptoms and discomfort. In this way, it is recommended the absence of certain foods.

What foods should be avoided in the diet of those who have sinusitis?

For those who have sinusitis, it is necessary to avoid foods that stimulate the production of nasal mucus such as: dairy products, refined sugars and some fruits, wheat flour, processed or fried foods, among others.

There is also scientific research that highlights salicylic acid as an aggravating component of inflammation, so foods that contain this substance should be avoided.

Now, write down these 38 foods that should be avoided in the diet of the person with sinusitis!

Pineapple

Zucchini

Saffron

Chard

Cress

dried rosemary

Lettuce

Almond

Peanut

Blackberry

dry anise

Aubergine

Broccoli

Lower leg

Cherry

Chicory

cloves

Damascus

dry dill

Tarragon

Bean

Raspberry

Ginger

Orange

blond

Mustard

Nutmeg

dry oregano

Eggs

Cucumber

dry pepper

Pepper

Radish

dry date

Thyme

Grapefruit

Grape

Pass grape

In addition to these foods, we have alcohol and excess salt that increase inflammation due to the effect of dehydrating the sinuses.