Kremlin says Ukraine conflict will end when West takes Russia seriously

LONDON (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday the conflict in Ukraine will end when the West takes action on concerns repeatedly voiced by Russia over the killing of civilians in eastern Ukraine and the expansion of the Western military alliance of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) to the east.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by reporters how the crisis might end, laid out Russia’s position and said he believed Ukraine was discussing Moscow’s demands with the United States and other allies.

“Russia has made concrete demands on Ukraine to resolve these issues. As far as we know, these demands are being discussed by the Ukrainians with their advisers, mainly the United States and the countries of the European Union,” he said.

“Let us have hope. This needs to be done. Then it will all be over,” Peskov said.

Russian officials do not use the word “invasion” and say Western media have failed to report what they call the “genocide” of Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine. The West has repeatedly dismissed such concerns.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says “special military operation” in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russian security after the United States extended NATO membership to Russia’s borders and backed pro-Western leaders in Kiev.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence while the United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China called for calm.

“Over the past eight years, we have repeatedly tried to ask our Western colleagues to put pressure on Kiev – and force Kiev – to stop killing its people in Donbass and comply with the Minsk accords,” Peskov said.

“Also, during the last few decades, our country has repeatedly raised the question of how we felt in danger after you moved your military structure towards us. We don’t like it and we feel in danger and we can’t turn a blind eye to it: so why are you doing this? There were no answers,” he said.

“We need to find a solution to these two questions. Russia has made concrete demands on Ukraine to resolve these issues,” Peskov said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)







