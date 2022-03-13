Lukashenko and Putin agree to support each other amid Western sanctions

Allied presidents of Belarus and Russia have not yet signed any agreements, and have only concluded the partnership conceptually so far.

The presidents of Belarus and gives Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin respectively, agreed to support each other in the midst of sanctions applied by Western countries. So far, the partnership has only been done conceptually, without signing contracts or agreements. The information was released by Belarus presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont to the BelTA agency after a meeting of the authorities last Friday, 11, in Moscow. “Heads of state conceptually agreed to joint measures of mutual support amid pressure from sanctions, including on energy source prices,” she said.

Moscow and Minsk believe that the conflict in Ukraine it can be resolved at any time if Kiev accepts Russian demands. “The heads of state have prioritized and discussed the situation in the world, in the region and in Ukraine. One of the main topics in this context was the progress of the talks taking place in Belarus, as well as the views of the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” Eismant said. Among the topics discussed, the presidents agreed to supply modern models of military equipment to Minsk, capital of Belarus. “During the negotiations, [os lados] focused on the development of the military industrial complex and the defense of the State of the Union. In particular, we agreed to supply the most modern models of military equipment from Russia to Belarus in the near future,” said the press secretary of the Belarusian leader.