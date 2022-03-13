Man arrested on suspicion of raping Ukrainian fleeing war after offering shelter in Poland | world and science



Published 03/12/2022 15:45 | Updated 03/12/2022 16:32

Wroclaw – A 49-year-old man has been arrested in Poland on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old refugee from Ukraine. According to the police, he would have contacted the young woman over the internet with the promise that she would offer shelter. That way, she would have accepted after invading war in her country.

According to the Associated Press news agency, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison. “He met the girl offering his help through an internet portal. She escaped war-torn Ukraine, spoke no Polish. She trusted a man who promised to help and protect her. Unfortunately, this all turned out to be deceptive manipulation,” police said in a statement.

For the news agency, Tamara Barnett, director of operations for the Human Trafficking Foundation, said that refugees are vulnerable and easy prey. “When all of a sudden you have a huge group of really vulnerable people who need money and assistance right away, it’s kind of a breeding ground for situations of sexual exploitation. When I saw all these volunteers offering their homes… it signaled a concern in my head.” , warned.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the refugee agency of the United Nations (UN) reported that more than 2.5 million people have already fled the country invaded by Russia. The country with the highest number of people fleeing the conflict is precisely Poland, in addition to other nations such as Moldova, Romania and Slovakia that also received Ukrainians.

European countries have offered help from the arrival of Ukrainians in the countries, such as shelter, free transport, work opportunities and residence for a period. However, entities are on alert because of the risk of refugees falling prey to scams by human traffickers or sex criminals.