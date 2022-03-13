Man stabs two Moma employees in New York in the US







Police surround Moma entrance after man stabs female employees Photo: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A man stabbed two employees of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (Moma) on Saturday afternoon, the 12th. The suspect, whose identity was not revealed, attacked the two women after being denied entry because his ticket had expired.

At a press conference, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said he had an expired annual facility access card and declined to buy a new ticket to enter the museum of modern art.

According to police, the man was already known because of “previous incidents”. He managed to escape after the attack and the museum was emptied. Employees are not at risk.

I’ve been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2022

On Twitter, New York Mayor Eric Adams said he was following the case and thanked the emergency services for their quick response to the victims.