Man stabs two Moma employees in New York in the US

Police surround Moma entrance after man stabs female employees

Photo: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A man stabbed two employees of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (Moma) on Saturday afternoon, the 12th. The suspect, whose identity was not revealed, attacked the two women after being denied entry because his ticket had expired.

At a press conference, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said he had an expired annual facility access card and declined to buy a new ticket to enter the museum of modern art.

According to police, the man was already known because of “previous incidents”. He managed to escape after the attack and the museum was emptied. Employees are not at risk.

On Twitter, New York Mayor Eric Adams said he was following the case and thanked the emergency services for their quick response to the victims.

