Man suspected of raping Ukrainian refugee after offering shelter to her in Poland

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Poland on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old Ukrainian refugee. According to a statement from the Wrocław police, released on Thursday, he allegedly lured the young woman through the internet with the promise of offering her shelter. The victim had just fled the Russian invasion of his country. According to the Associated Press news agency, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

“He met the girl offering his help through an internet portal. She escaped war-torn Ukraine, spoke no Polish. She trusted a man who promised to help and protect her. Sadly, this all turned out to be a deceptive manipulation,” police said in a statement.

The UN refugee agency says that more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled the war in Ukraine. In European countries, volunteers have offered help and job opportunities, as well as free shelter and transport. However, entities are on alert due to the risk of refugees falling into scams from human traffickers or sex criminals.

“When all of a sudden you have a huge group of really vulnerable people who need money and assistance right away, it’s kind of a breeding ground for sexual exploitation situations. When I saw all these volunteers offering their homes… it signaled a concern in my head,” Tamara Barnett, director of operations for the Human Trafficking Foundation, told AP.