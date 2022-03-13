Medicine makes discovery that promises to revolutionize diabetes treatment

The release of data from the Genome project kick-started genomic medicine. From that moment on we knew that medicine would never be the same. The possibility of deciphering 99% of the human genetic material to understand a diversity of diseases makes us understand, with each passing day, that diseases can present different symptoms, evolutions and outcomes.

Technology and knowledge that are constantly evolving have arrived to further change the diagnosis and treatment of diseases that were previously considered untreatable, cancer is an example of this.

Diabetes affects 537 million people worldwide

In a special way today we want to talk a little about diabetes, the disease that has affected about 537 million people around the world. Of this number, about 16 million are in Brazil.

The disease represents a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke, in addition to being one of the leading causes of blindness in young people and adults between 20 and 60 years of age.

Diabetes is identified when the blood sugar level it is very high, preventing the functioning of insulin, a hormone that is secreted by the pancreas with the aim of opening the door of the cells for the entry of glucose, which is as if it were the fuel to make them work properly. But if the blood can’t get through the door, it keeps circulating through the body causing a lot of damage.

Type 1.5?

It is very common to hear people say that they had type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Type 1 would be congenital and of autoimmune origin, it means that the cells of the body’s defense system are attacking the body itself, having as main target the pancreatic cells that produce insulin.

Type 2, on the other hand, is linked to people’s lifestyle, sedentary lifestyle and obesity. But it turns out that gender 2 can be even more complicated than it looks, because it can also have an autoimmune component. She has been dubbed type 1.5 diabetes by doctors.

Because of these differences, 5 subgroups were created to classify patients according to the dominant profiles presented, they are: obesityinsulin resistance (the body produces it, but the hormone does not perform its function properly), insulin dysfunction (insufficient production), autoimmune trait and genetic load that favors the early onset of typical complications of the disease, such as kidney and eye damage.

This classification changes the form used for the treatment of the disease, because in this way it is possible to treat exactly what is causing the high blood sugar levels.

revolutionary study

A recently released study, conducted by French, Brazilian, American and Swedish scientists, retrospectively analyzed the response of some patients who had severe insulin resistance and a predisposition to severe kidney problems.

The surgeries were performed in Brazil and France, between 2006 and 2017. The procedure reduces the volume of the stomach, causing changes in metabolism. With this, it is expected that the levels of sugar in the bloodstream will be more controlled.

This procedure can be performed on people who have tried treatment for diabetes with drugs, but have not had success with the result. It was concluded that people who had the surgery had a better response to treatment and also a significant improvement in kidney function.

The research was published in the scientific The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, part of The Lancet, one of the most respected scientific journals on the planet. In the presentation part of the article, the scientists wrote that the work represents a major step towards precision medicine in the treatment of diabetes through surgery.

But it is important to emphasize that the fundamental principle for the success of the surgery is the correct diagnosis and then the readjustment of the medication dose.