Mental diet – Health – Estadão

Dietary recommendations change from time to time – for a few decades, the egg was considered a villain; then only the yolk was bad, until the whole egg was redeemed and is now among the good guys on the diet. They hitched a ride in the wake of fat, which from being a killer became the biggest ally in the fight against carbohydrates – former allies and now banished to the evil gang.

Faced with so many changes, which basically only reflect the evolution of knowledge, reasonable professionals usually say that there are no foods that are strictly prohibited, but that one needs awareness in eating. Think about what you are ingesting. Reflect on food. Pay attention to the body’s signals as we eat. And so exercise moderation and common sense.

We have given more and more importance to the way we feed our bodies, but we have largely neglected the way we feed our minds. Our soul, if you will. We should pay more attention to the content we consume, because, in the same way that nutrients are the raw material that makes up our body, ideas, opinions, reasoning, news, are the raw material with which we build our mind.

I started to do this reflection at the beginning of the pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine has forced me to return to it. Who doesn’t remember the anxiety and anguish with which we followed the news and social media in the worst moments of the pandemic, following the score of contaminated, hospitalized, dead?

Of course, it was important to follow what was happening, but we were already wearing a mask, we were already isolated, away, bathed in gel alcohol; this continuous monitoring only served to inform our brains that the siege was closing in on us, making us more anxious, not more protected. I realized that we needed to take care of the mental diet.

The same is true now with war. I do not advocate that we become alienated; it is important that the world face the tragic consequences of the political decisions that are taken.

But once informed, we don’t need to be immersed in the horrors of war. Exposing yourself too intensely and continuously to a devastated reality, even if physically far away, can transmit to our brain the message that we are also at risk. We will be more anxious, but not better informed.

As with food, there is no prohibited information. But in the same way that we should do with food, we should pay more attention to the quantities, speed and quality of the content we consume.