More than 7,000 Russian tourists stranded in Thailand for not being able to access their accounts

In Phuket, the possibility of instituting a cryptocurrency payment method is already being studied to solve the situation.

More than 7,000 Russian citizens are stranded in Thailand because they cannot access their bank accounts.

According to the Europa Press agency, these citizens traveled to that country before the sanctions applied by the international community.

Now, these Russians are prevented from accessing the accounts of Mastercard and Visa cards, which imposed sanctions on Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The authorities in the Phuket region are trying to solve the problem using different solutions, and in that area alone there are 3,000 citizens in this situation.

For the rest, Phuket Tourism has already proposed that Thai banks allow Russian citizens to access the Russian and Chinese Mir and UnionPay systems, respectively, and that they would correct the situation. On the table is still the possibility of a use of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the suspension of many flights is also preventing Russian tourists from returning home.

Also in Phuket are about 2,000 Ukrainians who are unable to return to their country.

In the last month of 2021, Russia was the main source of tourists to Phuket, where more than 17,000 Russian tourists visited.