Museum in New York is emptied after 2 people were stabbed | World

The MoMa, New York’s museum of modern art, was emptied after two people were stabbed on Saturday, local authorities said.
At a news conference, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that a man attacked two ticket office workers after being denied entry into the building.
He was the holder of an annual pass for access to the facilities that had expired and he refused to buy a new ticket in order to enter the museum of modern art.
MoMa is one of the most visited museums in New York and houses works by more than 70,000 artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, Salvador Dalí and Picasso.
Police officers in front of the MoMa in New York on March 12, 2022 — Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
According to police, the suspect was already known because of “previous incidents” – one of them inside the museum. He managed to escape after the attack.
The employees were quickly taken to the hospital and their lives are not in danger.
New York Mayor Eric Adams said on social media that he was following the case and thanked the emergency services for the quick response to the victims.
The streets around the museum had traffic blocked and reports from visitors on social media show the moment when they had to leave the place.