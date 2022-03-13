‘My hope guided me’, says 11-year-old Ukrainian who fled alone to Slovakia | World

11-year-old Hassan Al-Khalaf clung to hope as he crossed Ukraine alone, arriving safely in Slovakia after joining the masses of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

Hassan arrived in Slovakia in early March, attracting wide media attention after local police posted the story on their Facebook page, calling him a “hero” after his long train and foot journey from Zaporizhzhie in southeastern Ukraine.

“I got my hope from my mother by wanting me to go,” Hassan said in an interview before appearing as a guest at a pro-Ukraine rally in the Slovakian capital Bratislava on Friday.

“My hope guided me along the way,” he said through an interpreter.

1 of 1 11-year-old boy crosses the border with Slovakia alone — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter 11-year-old boy crosses the border with Slovakia alone – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

Hassan’s widowed mother couldn’t leave his grandmother at home, so she sent the boy alone on the more than 1,000 km journey to Slovakia, where his older brother studies. He arrived with nothing but a plastic bag, passport, and a handwritten phone number.

“It brings tears to our eyes. This is last night’s biggest hero,” Slovak police wrote on March 5, after Hassan appeared at the border.

Hassan is one of more than 2.5 million refugees who have left Ukraine, mostly for Poland, but also for Slovakia, Hungary and Romania to reach the European Union.

At least 176,000 have crossed the Slovakian border in an exodus that the United Nations has called Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.