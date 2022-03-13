NATO ‘tracked’ flight path of drone that crashed in Croatia – News









NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) “tracked” the flight path of the drone that crashed this week in Croatia’s capital Zagreb due to the war in Ukraine, Alliance sources told EFE on Saturday (12).

“NATO’s integrated air and missile defense tracked the flight path of an object that later crashed in Zagreb. Croatian authorities have announced that they are investigating this incident,” the allied sources said.

On twitter, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said he discussed the incident with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. “We agreed to remain in close contact and work together to determine the facts,” Stoltenberg added on the social network.











Plenkovic today urged NATO to better coordinate air defense to prevent incidents like the one this week when a drone crashed in Zagreb without being intercepted.

The unmanned aircraft crashed after flying over Romania, Hungary and Croatia, three NATO countries, without encountering obstacles or triggering any kind of reaction, which is an indication that there were failures, according to the prime minister.

“This incident reveals the need for greater cooperation within NATO. The possibility of something like this happening should not be allowed and should not happen again,” the Croatian prime minister said today, as he walked through the three-meter-deep crater caused by the artifact in Zagreb.

He explained that he sent letters to the leaders of the European Union and NATO calling for greater surveillance and coordination, so that unknown devices cannot fly over NATO countries or inadvertently arrive in European cities.

The Croatian prime minister confirmed that the device that exploded in Zagreb was a Soviet-made Tupolev 141 Strizh drone.











The drone weighed six and a half tons and was 14 meters long and was launched from Ukraine to briefly fly over Romania, Hungary for about 45 minutes and Croatia for 7 minutes, before crashing in a Zagreb park.

It is unknown who launched it, as both Russia and Ukraine deny it is theirs.

Plenkovic warned that 50 meters from the crash site there is a university accommodation building, a nightclub and restaurants, so it was a matter of luck that there were no casualties.





