New health plan coverage rules come into effect

Law 14,307/22, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, brings important changes in the coverage of health insurance. The changes concern the inclusion of new treatments that must be covered by the plans, especially in cases of cancer.

Under the new rule, health plans are required to include oral and home treatment in the coverage of procedures. Even with the president’s sanction, the law still depends on analysis by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which has a period of 180 days to include procedures and medications in the mandatory list.

Health insurance

By the new rules, oral and home treatment against cancer must be included in the coverage of health plans. The procedures become mandatory, as long as the drugs approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) are used.

Also under the new law, continuity of treatment is guaranteed even during the analysis process. In other words, it guarantees the automatic obligation of medicines and treatments until the final decision.

Another novelty of the law is the creation of a technical commission. This group will be responsible for supporting the ANS in the choice of new technologies and medicines. The proposal is to speed up the analysis processes.

For this, several sectors will be represented in the commission. Including representatives of plans, consumers and the Federal Council of Medicine.

In this way, the group will be responsible for indicating the scientific evidence on the efficacy and safety of the analyzed drugs, products and procedures. What is expected is a greater and more participatory analysis of the large groups involved.

Thus, through the law, health plans have new obligations that must comply with the medical prescription and the situation of each patient.