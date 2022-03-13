New law on tubal ligation can benefit women and increase the number of procedures at Hospital da Mulher

Published on 03/12/2022 14:26.

Last Tuesday (8), the Chamber of Deputies approved in a symbolic vote a Bill that guarantees the autonomy of women regarding the tubal ligation process, that is, that it can be done without the approval of the spouse. The text also decreases the age of the patient from 25 to 21 years. The bill still needs to be approved by the Federal Senate.

According to the president of Fundação Hospitalar Inácia Pinto dos Santos, which manages the Hospital da Mulher, Gilbert Lucas, the expectation is that with the approval of the Law, the number of tubal ligations in the hospital will increase.

“In 2021, Hospital da Mulher performed 243 tubal ligations and now in 2022, so far, there have been 56 tubal ligations. So we believe that this year we will overcome this demand. It is important to point out that tubal ligations, when performed in urgency and emergency at the time of delivery, must comply with all the necessary documentation of the ordinance of Law number 9,263 on family planning of the Ministry of Health. So, as an institution, we cannot perform without the necessary documentation that exists in the Law. We already have the family planning clinic and, in some cases, we already make this appointment as an elective, after delivery. So we already schedule it as elective with all the documentation coming from the Health Department, from the family planning sector, which is also the specific sector of PAISM, which is the Women’s Health Program”, explained Gilbert Lucas.

She clarified that, in the case of the Department of Health, there is all prenatal monitoring at the health unit, where the documentation of reports that are issued along with the minutes that are filled out is made. And all this is forwarded to the Health Department, to the PAISM sector.

“There, all this documentation is filled in with the request of the PAISM technical board itself, and we, as an urgency and emergency unit, in the part of the procedure, we carry out with this documentation, as required by the Ministry of Health, directly here. Without the documentation, we can’t do it because it’s a requirement. As it is a SUS unit, we need to comply with all the norms and ordinances of the Ministry of Health”, he said.

She believes that many women face bureaucracy to perform the procedure, as they need to meet all the necessary documentation and this takes time.

“It is necessary in some cases, such as pregnant women on the streets, who need and do not have access to this prenatal care, and we know the number of children, the social issue, that they need this ordinance to be updated. It’s an ordinance from 1996. So today we need to be updating it, so we believe that this update of the Law will be of benefit to women and that it may even reduce the bureaucracy to do today, perform this tubal ligation. We know that it is a matter of the woman’s own interest. We see cases of women with six or seven children, a social issue. But there are other methods as well, such as the placement of the IUD, the Mirena IUD and also the subcutaneous one, when necessary, and of course the condom is necessary, which is very important because of other communicable diseases”, he evaluated.

The obstetrician Andreia Alencar, medical director of Hospital da Mulher, explained that tubal ligation is a surgical procedure, in which a cut is made in the patient’s tube, and then it is tied, to prevent the passage of sperm and consequently that a pregnancy happen during sexual intercourse.

“As it is considered a definitive method, in which this closure occurs, some studies show that the regret rate is high, so I see the main difficulty for those who do, is the reversal of the procedure. The literature shows that many women for various reasons, such as changing spouses, improving their lives, sometimes losing a child and wanting to get pregnant again, it is much more difficult to perform this recanalization than reversible methods. There is a reversal, but it does not guarantee success. It is a tube recanalization, but depending on where this tube was cut, it may not be successful, and there is still the possibility of fibrosis occurring in that place”, he pondered.

On the other hand, according to the obstetrician, it is a definitive method, where the woman would no longer need to worry about family planning from then on.

“Although there is no method that is 100% effective, as it sometimes has a failure rate. In the case of tubal ligation, the index is 0.5, below 1, that is, there is no half a woman, but we want to show that there is a failure rate in all contraceptive methods. There is no side effect.

She explained that according to the current Law, which is the Tubal Ligation Law number 9,263 of January 1996, in order to be performed, the patient must be over 25 years old or have two children and that the spouse must also sign allowing this procedure. The interval between the decision and the performance of the procedure must be 60 days and it is forbidden to perform it during the pregnancy-puerperal period, that is, post-abortion or postpartum.

For Andreia Alencar, the possibility of changing the law represents an important step towards women’s autonomy.

“Regarding this attitude of taking the man as a decision-making factor to perform a tubal ligation, it is an important step, which should have been done some time ago. Because the woman has to have autonomy over her body. Removing her spouse from this decision is valid, because the woman must communicate to her partner the desire not to have more children and he must support, but not be a decisive factor for this to happen. This Bill also places a change in age, lowering it from 25 to 21 years. I particularly think this issue of age is dangerous, because we can consider that 21 years old is practically a teenager and we have long-term reversible contraceptive methods, which should be the first choice. And how are you going to allow a 21-year-old woman to have a tubal ligation? Decreasing the age should be a very thoughtful thing,” she opined.

