Nintendo Portugal boss speaks about localization of Switch games in Portuguese

“Localization is an issue that does not only go through each country. Obviously, if the decision were up to us here in Portugal, we would have the games localized, but it is a process that certainly has a lot of people involved in the decision. sometimes I read, with some naivety, which is to take three or four people, we translate and this is fine.

It is a systematic process that will have to meet a certain quality standard in terms of both translation and revision, something that involves many people and is a process that takes time.

I especially understand that observation that they usually make, especially here in Portugal, where people don’t understand a little bit why in the time of the 3DS and Wii U Nintendo had so many first-party games localized in Portuguese and they liked it a lot. I still remember Paper Mario: Color Splash on the Wii U, even today people tell me that the translation was fantastic, ‘they really managed to capture the spirit of the game’ and obviously we lost that with the Nintendo Switch and here in the end it ends up be a business decision, a matter of sales volume that in practice justifies the location or not.

Now this has been taken up a little bit recently, with Mario Party Superstars last year, localized to Brazilian Portuguese. The issue in the Brazilian market also helps a lot that Nintendo is gradually regaining a space it already had in the past and obviously it’s starting to be a bet. In practice, they are pieces that slowly come together and it is not a decision at the moment. It is a process that takes time.

“What I can promise the Nintendo fan community here in Portugal is that we always do our lobbying, that is, every year the issue of location is very important to us. , prefer to play the game in English or Japanese or in its original language, obviously I understand that for parents or uncles with younger children and the language issue is still a barrier, it is something important.

The more options we have, the better. If we have the option of having the game in Portuguese, even the Brazilian Portuguese issue, Mario Party Superstars last year was an exemplary case of this, even though it is Brazilian Portuguese it helps a lot, especially with children. But we also have our own issues, I’ve already had to explain internally about the orthographic agreement, the differences between Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese and it’s obviously a topic.

But we promise that the issue is not forgotten, we continue to work on it and we will see. Our goal is to have more and more localized games in the future.”