No top 10: Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus with Exynos lose to iPhone 13 in photo on DxOMark

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has already passed the DxOMark photography test scoring 131 points and now it’s the turn of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus with Exynos processor. Both have the same set of cameras which has the following configuration: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS

12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF)

10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS





As you can see above, they both scored the same (126 points) on the DxOMark photography test which involved capturing over 3000 images and recording 2.5 hours of video.





Nevertheless, it is interesting to mention that the two devices were behind the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, which scored 130 and 128 points respectively, ranking 25th and 26th in the DxOMark ranking. Check out some sample images captured with the Galaxy S22 below:

portrait mode

ultra wide sensor

telephoto sensor

Blur Mode and Night Mode

video sample

completed

As you can see in the images above, with Portrait Mode activated, the Galaxy S22 with Exynos chip is even surpassed by the Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 13, which have a higher level of detail. On the other hand, all 3 have wide dynamic range and good exposure, so software updates are likely to help improve this problem in the new generation. The ultra-wide sensor has identical results to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, after all the S22 and S22 Plus use the same specifications in this case. Meanwhile, the telephoto sensor also performs well, with some significant improvements over the previous generation.

















Overall, both the S22 and S22 Plus also show good results in images with good lighting conditions, although there is a loss of detail in dark environments. As for video recording, DxOMark claims that the results are comparable to those obtained on the iPhone 13 and the S22 Ultra, with great results even in difficult scenes, being a little behind only in autofocus, which is faster on the more powerful model. . In low light, the video has a higher noise level, so it is recommended to pay attention to the lighting to obtain good results, as both smartphones are very competent even with these mishaps.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Specifications









6.1 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

3,700 mAh battery

25W fast charging support

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

