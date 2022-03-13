Piece of ice falls ‘from the sky’ and pedestrian narrowly escapes in NY; Look

A giant piece of ice that fell from a building and almost hit a pedestrian on a street in Manhattan, New York (USA). A man escapes being hit for a moment.

According to ViralHog, a website specializing in viral videos, the scene was recorded on February 25, but was released this week.

In the images, a man, apparently Brazilian, records the sky showing the ice falling in free fall. “Look at the size of this one”, he says in Portuguese, indicating that other pieces had already reached the street.

In the background, a woman can be heard shouting “Attention!”, in English, to a pedestrian crossing the road, near the Steinway tower. “Almost killed him! People from heaven…”, adds the man recording the scene.

In late January, New York City faced heavy snowfall due to the passage of a “bomb cyclone”, huge formations that are the result of a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure – at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. The snowstorm, considered by authorities as “potentially deadly”, practically paralyzed the routine of the east coast of the United States, which has 70 million inhabitants, and caused the cancellation of almost 4,700 flights in a weekend in several airports.

The hardest-hit areas of New York and Massachusetts recorded 61 centimeters of snowfall as of early afternoon yesterday, with more than 95,000 homes without power in the second state.

Salt-spraying machines and snow removal equipment were activated in New York, where Central Park recorded 19 centimeters of accumulated snow. Regional train lines were partially paralyzed and the federation declared a state of emergency at the time.