Playing Elden Ring in PT-BR? You’re missing a lot of the lore

From Software’s souls-like games are famous for telling much of their story and lore through descriptions of the vast amount of items the player finds throughout the campaign. Elden Ring doesn’t make any difference, which is why Brazilians are disgusted with an unexpected localization problem: most items simply don’t have their descriptions translated completely.

These are not just incomplete or misleading translations, but entire snippets of the lore of Elden Ring completely left out. Reddit has several examples, and in some of the worst, you don’t even need to understand English to see the size of the court. A three-paragraph, seven-line description is shortened to a single sentence that doesn’t even make a full line.

The volume of information cut into the Elden Ring location is surprisingSource: Reddit

Bandai Namco has yet to comment on the matter, but on forums players speculate that the translations cut so much of the item description to save time. In other games, perhaps, the impact would be smaller, but in the format adopted by Elden Ring the location like this is a serious mistake. By neglecting so much of the text on equipment, spells, and other resources, localization is literally playing out the game’s story.

At least that’s the kind of situation that can be fixed with future patches, so we’re hoping Bandai Namco and From Software move soon, because Brazilian gamers also paid $60-$70 for the game and expect the full experience for the game. your investment.