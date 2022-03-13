Portugal detains rabbi who granted citizenship to Abramovich

Russian billionaire, owner of British club Chelsea and sanctioned for invasion of Ukraine, obtained Portuguese passport in 2021 claiming to be of Sephardic Jewish descent. The rabbi was questioned and released on parole. Portuguese authorities on Thursday (10/03) detained a rabbi responsible for issuing a certificate that allowed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, owner of British football club Chelsea, to obtain Portuguese citizenship in 2021. The arrest was made public this Saturday.







Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Abramovich is one of the Russian billionaires whose assets were blocked by the United Kingdom for his ties to the Kremlin, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The British government said he “is one of the few oligarchs of the 1990s to maintain prominence under Putin”.

The detained rabbi is a resident of the city of Porto and was detained while preparing to travel to Israel. He was interrogated for two hours and then released on condition that he surrender his passport. The rabbi was also banned from leaving his home for more than five days without informing the authorities.

The investigation investigates alleged irregularities committed in processes of granting Portuguese nationality to descendants of Sephardic Jews, who are Jews from the Iberian Peninsula expelled from Portugal in the 16th century. One of the cases under investigation concerns Abramovich, who obtained Portuguese citizenship after claim to be of Sephardic Jewish descent.

The investigation predates the start of the Ukraine war. The Attorney General’s Office of Portugal reported on January 19 that it was analyzing the process of granting Abramovich Portuguese nationality. Other people responsible for issuing documents certifying nationality in the city of Porto are also under investigation, but so far only the rabbi has been arrested.

The Attorney General’s Office says the rabbi is suspected of influence peddling, active corruption, document falsification, money laundering and tax evasion.

Who is Abramovich

The 55-year-old has stakes in metallurgy Evraz, Norilsk Nickel and has owned Chelsea since 2003. In 2005, he sold a 73% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft to state-owned gas giant Gazprom for €11.7 billion ( BRL 64.8 billion). His net worth is now estimated at 11.2 billion euros (R$ 62 billion).

Abramovich’s UK investor visa expired in 2018, the year he obtained Israeli citizenship. In 2021, Abramovich became a Portuguese citizen through the law that benefits descendants of Sephardic Jews.

In early March, Abramovich announced that he would sell Chelsea “due to the current situation” of the invasion of Ukraine and promised to allocate the proceeds to a foundation to care for the victims of the conflict. The British government’s blockade of its assets, however, prevented the sale from proceeding.

A spokeswoman for the businessman previously denied that he has any close relationship with Putin.

